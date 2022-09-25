Litchfield High School teaching staff named Blake Thompson and Kaitlyn Palmer as its first two Students of the Week, for the week fo Sept. 19-23.
Mathematic teacher Dan Buker nominated Thompson, saying the LHS sophomore "has demonstrated a strong work ethic in his pursuit of learning geometry."
Thompson is "always engaged in daily lessons and discussions" and "is consistently looking for different strategies to solve problems," Buker wrote. He also exhibits a positive attitude toward class and his peers, Buker added.
Outside of school, Thompson's hobbies and interests include D&D, babysitting and video games. His parents are Tiffany Smith and Timothy Smith of Litchfield.
Palmer was nominated by social studies teacher Adam Hayes, who wrote that the LHS senior demonstrates a positive attitude and effort in class.
"Kaitlyn's dedication to turning in superior, quality academic work every time" made her a good Student of the Week candidate, Hayes wrote. In addition, Hayes said, he appreciates "Kaitlyn's cheery disposition and how she brightens class!"
Palmer plays tennis and softball and is also editor of the LHS yearbook this year. She is a Student Council member and a high school helper at a third-grade class as part of youth service.
She wrote that she enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading, baking and working as a certified nursing assistant, in addition to going for walks, playing tennis and shopping. She is the daughter of Cory and Tina Palmer of Litchfield.