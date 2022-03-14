Litchfield High School teachers chose Dylan Johnson and Echo Knott as their Students of the Week of March 14-18.
Business teacher Justin Wittrock nominated Johnson, writing that the freshman helps in the Dragon’s Den school store assisting customers and operating the register.
“Dylan contributes to class discussion by asking great questions and answering with well-thought-out responses,” Wittrock wrote. “(He) completes his assignments on time and with great accuracy.”
Wittrock said Johnson also is “respectful, helpful and polite to me and his classmates.”
Johnson plays basketball and baseball at LHS and also participates in marching band. Outside of school, his hobbies and interests include maple syruping, hunting, biking and “a lot more outdoor stuff.”
He is the son of Tim and Anne Johnson of Litchfield.
Knott, also a freshman, was nominated by world language teacher Carrie Larson, who wrote, “Echo has a gift for deciphering challenging text” and is engaged and involved in English 9 and German classes.
“Echo is very inquisitive and intellectually curious,” Larson wrote. “Echo has a playful spirit and a zest for life (and) a knack for working.”
Echo, who said one of his interests is dinosaurs, is the son of Isaac Knott of Litchfield.