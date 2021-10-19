When she began her search for this year’s fall musical, Litchfield High School theater director Sara Dollerschell knew she needed a show that allowed for cast flexibility.
She also wanted a musical with family appeal.
Dollerschell found both in a long-time favorite.
And come next week, a cast of 13 high school actors will take the stage for a four-show run of “Honk!” at Bernie Aaker Auditorium in the Meeker County Family Services Building.
“It’s actually a show I’ve loved for years,” said Dollerschell, who is in her sixth year of directing the fall musical. “I’ve loved the musical, I love the story of the ugly duckling and the lesson that it has for us about people who are different (that) just because they’re different doesn’t mean that they’re bad.”
“Honk!” is a musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Ugly Duckling Story” written by Anthony Drewe, with music by George Styles. Though it’s been around for a while – performed for the first time in 1993 in England — the show isn’t exactly well-known among casual theater fans.
But it was just what Dollerschell was looking for in many ways.
With the LHS theater department in a bit of a transition after last year’s COVID-19 influenced shows and with the graduation of several long-time cast members, Dollerschell was not certain what response she would get for this fall’s casting call. So she wanted a show that could adapt to the cast.
“I could do this show with as few as 12 (actors), and I could do the show with as many as came,” Dollerschell said. “The combination of a great story, and the flexibility of a cast size and, just, it’s an awesome show — great music, it’s very clever, it’s funny, it’s appealing to all ages."
Dollerschell also received encouragement in her script selection from one of the senior members of this year’s cast.
Joy Parker was a member of the “Honk Jr.” cast when Litchfield Community Youth Theatre staged that abbreviated version of the show in 2013. When she heard the full-length version was up for consideration for the fall musical, she offered her enthusiastic support.
“Joy was a huge encouragement to me,” Dollerschell said. “When I said I was looking at ‘Honk!’ she just lit up. That was really fun.”
For her part, Parker couldn’t wait for the show, which follows the story of Ugly, a cygnet mistaken for an ugly duckling (a role played by William Pennertz), as he faces rejection from everyone but his mother. Though the message of accepting those who are different is strong, the script sprinkles in plenty of humor.
“I was really excited,” Parker said of the opportunity to perform in “Honk!”. “When I saw the promotion for it (auditions), I was beaming the whole way to every class that I had.”
She was a third-grader when she was a member of the ensemble for LCYT’s “Honk Jr.” production, playing a froglet, a background goose and a snowflake.
Similarly, she plays four roles in the LHS production this fall. Though not well-known, the show has plenty to offer to an audience, and members of the cast, she said.
“Oh gosh, it’s really fun,” Parker said. “And it has a good message, and it piques your interest. And it makes you laugh.
“It’s a really funny show,” Parker added. “And also, the songs are very catchy. I listen to them on repeat.”
Jacki Erickson, a home-schooled student who moved to the Litchfield area about a year ago, plays Ugly’s mother, Ida. She brings some theater experience, having been in “junior” casts of “Mary Poppins” and “Music Man” in the Rogers area.
She agreed with Parker’s assessment of the show’s entertainment value.
“It’s something nice you can take the whole family to,” Erickson said.
And speaking of family, Parker said that’s one of her favorite things about being involved in theater.
“I really like the family you get from being in plays, because every show you find friends that can be really close friends for the rest of your life,” Parker said.
The opportunity to step outside of real life and into a make-believe role is one of the things that attracts Erickson to theater.
“You can kind of, like, move on from your own problems or something and just kind of step into somebody else,” she said. “And for me, it’s just fun to be around, working with other people, some actual high schoolers in the area.”
Dollerschell gets a smile from comments like those. One of her stated goals of theater is inclusion.
“That’s one of the things that we’ve always done with the high school musical is that it is open to everybody,” Dollerschell said. “I’m not going to turn anyone away. And this show gave me the flexibility for that.”