Get ready for a musical marching taste of the medieval.
Litchfield High School’s marching band has been practicing for its summer season for several weeks, but everything gets a lot more real this week as the approximately 125 students head into band camp Wednesday, followed by their first parade Sunday.
“We’re ready, or we will be ready by the end of band camp,” band director David Ceasar said. “It’s going to be a fun show.”
Before that first competitive parade, the public can get a sneak peek of the summer show — “Camelot” — at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Litchfield Civic Arena parking lot.
The show hearkens to the medieval times of King Arthur and his court, and along with music reminiscent of the time, it will include two tall castle turrets as props, along with the colorguard costumes and synchronized movements of the band.
“Oh my goodness, they are phenomenal,” Ceasar said of the turrets, which were designed and constructed by band booster club members Steve Lagergren and Bob Chvatal. “I was blown away, like, they’re incredible.
“It starts with music and then goes from there,” Ceasar said of building a show. “I mean, I never expected to have two 14-foot tall castle turrets going down the street. They’re ridiculously cool.”
The show is one Ceasar wasn’t sure he wanted to do.
“I really, actually didn’t like this tune at the beginning,” Ceasar said. “It sounds a lot like ‘Pirates’ to me.”
“Pirates” was the Marching Dragons summer show in 2016, which Ceasar said was his favorite. The similarities he heard in the “Camelot” musical score were difficult for him to ignore at first.
“I kept referring back to ‘Pirates’ every time I listened to it,” Ceasar said. “And then, as we kept bouncing it around, and with theme ideas, it just kind of rose to the top of all the other ones.”
Choosing the music isn’t as simple as liking the music, Cesar explained. It also involves envisioning how the music might mesh and be adapted to marching band movements and to the restricted space and time of a parade judging box.
“We look at things like, what can we design a show around?” Ceasar said. “It has to be quick. It can’t be like a long development, right? You don’t have that much time to develop a show. It’s got to be a quick you’re in, you’re out. And everybody understands the theme. At least that’s what it’s been.
“Then from that, we’ve tried to design the (color) guard costumes and what that’s going to do, and then we try to create the story,” Ceasar added. “And really all that just comes together at the very end.”
While “Camelot” represents a new show, just as every summer season represents a new beginning, the 2022 marching band season also will mark the end of an era. Ceasar announced earlier this year that he would be leaving his teaching job at Litchfield High School after 21 years for a new career at the completion of this summer.
The school district has already hired his replacement, Bailey Benoit, who will work with Ceasar throughout this transitional summer before taking over the program at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
While it might be tempting for some to see this summer marching season to be the Ceasar Farewell Tour, he isn’t keen on the idea. Rather, he said, he wants to use the season, at least in part, to help Benoit settle in to her role as new leader of the band, which he hopes will ensure the legacy of marching band success continues in Litchfield.
“Halfway through the season, I’m going to turn the reins over to Bailey anyway,” Ceasar said. “I’ll do the directing until she feels comfortable, and I’ll give her whatever she wants to take over. Because really, she’s going to be here in the fall, and kids need to get used to her and she needs to get used to them.
“Ultimately, I want the program to be successful,” he added. “So, it’s less about me. It’s about whatever I can do to make the program successful. So, if that means that I step away earlier, then I step away earlier. I don’t want the focus to be on me.”
He also plans to take a little bit different approach this season — or least he hopes to.
After taking the tough, drill instructor approach to parades for two decades — always looking for the faults in the Marching Dragons’ performance — in an effort to continually improve, Ceasar wants to do something different.
“When I get to the parade, I’m not going to do things the way I’ve always done them,” he said. “I’ve never looked happy in a parade, right? I always look like I’m torqued off. I just always do, because I’m always looking for mistakes. Like, who can I catch, right? To fix it.
“I’m not doing that this year. I vow, cross my heart, I am going to do my best to enjoy every moment,” he said. “I’m just going to enjoy it, because it’s not going to happen again.”
He said he’s more comfortable doing that knowing he can hand off the instruction to a strong team, led by Benoit and middle school band teacher Kelly Taylor, in addition to former marching band members like Tasha Koll, Zach Olson, Remy Zeppelin, Sam Daugherty and Amber Schroeder.
“Maybe it’s because I want to enjoy this one more, or maybe it’s because I have more help,” Ceasar said. “But you, we’ve really narrowed it down to like, ‘you’re doing this, you’re doing this, you’re doing this.’ I’m not running up and down the street like a crazy person the way I used to.
“We really divided and conquered. I’m really into this concept right now called targeting, where you focus on what you’re really good at, and you find other people around you who are good at other things, so that you’re not wasting your time doing things that you’re mediocre at anyway,” he said. “I’m working less and achieving more.”
In the end, he expects that to result in a successful, memorable marching season.