Following are January Students of the Month as selected by Litchfield Middle School teachers and staff:
Anika Gabrielson, fifth grade
Anika is a stellar student who does extremely well academically and is an especially strong reader. Anika is always willing to participate when no one else will, she includes others when working on group projects, and she is respectful to her peers and teachers. She is always a joy to talk to in class and I appreciate her positive attitude. All of these attributes make Anika a great choice for student of the month!
Why do you think you were chosen to be student of the month?
I think I was chosen because I’m nice, kind, and respectful.
Who is your favorite staff person at school and why?
Mrs. Mattson because she is really nice and because I like reading.
Mrs. Niedzielski because she helps me with my math homework.
What is your favorite TV show? Full House
What is your most frequently-used or favorite emoji? Smiley face
Cody Massingham, sixth grade
Cody is an excellent reader, always willing to share and answer questions in class. He does a great job working with all of his peers, in small groups or partner work. Cody takes his time and doesn't rush through materials. He is a great example of what a student of the month should be. Congratulations, Cody!
Why do you think you were chosen to be student of the month?
Because I am kind and help my classmates.
Who is your favorite staff person at school and why?
Mrs. Wanningman because if I don’t feel good I can go tell her.
What is your favorite TV show? Dog with a Blog
What is your most frequently-used or favorite emoji? The cat emoji.
Dominic Grant, seventh grade
Dominic is a perfect example of a leader for his peers. He is kind and inclusive, consistently engaged in class, and responsible beyond his years. Dominic has an outstanding work ethic and shows a genuine desire to learn. He sets high standards for himself and is constantly looking for ways to improve or further understand a concept learned in class. Dominic shows up to his classes each day with a smile on his face, a positive attitude, and a determination to succeed. Great work, Dominic!
Why do you think you were chosen to be student of the month?
Because I’m kind, I get my school work done on time, and I’m very social. I put in a good work effort, I set high goals for myself, and I pay attention to details.
Who is your favorite staff person at school and why? Mr. King because he’s a funny guy and is great to hang out with.
What is your favorite TV show? Dragon Ball/Z
What is your most frequently-used or favorite emoji? The eye roll emoji
Ivan Serrato-Gaeta, eighth grade
Ivan is one of the most hard-working students in the 8th grade. He is goal-oriented and organized. He is polite and respectful to teachers and peers. His work ethic and positive attitude is a great example to all. Keep it up, Ivan!
Why do you think you were chosen to be student of the month?
I am respectful and I get my work done.
Who is your favorite staff person at school and why?
Mrs. Johnson because she is helpful and kind.
What is your favorite TV show? Walking Dead
What is your most frequently-used or favorite emoji? Smiling emoji