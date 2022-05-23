Fifth-grade teaching staff at Litchfield Middle School recently announced their Student of the Month selections for May. Teachers offered the following comments about each of those recognized with the honor:
Evelynne Woodard
Evelynne is a one-of-a-kind, unbelievably talented young lady! Evelynne has made tremendous strides in her work and learning since the beginning of the school year. Evelynne constantly strives to do her best work in all of her activities and assignments. Evelynne is also a very talented artist and has displayed this strength in the many projects she has had the chance to complete at the end of our school year. Evelynne is also a strong peer role model for her classmates. She is always going above and beyond to do her best work, do the right things, and be a good listener in class. Great work this year Evelynne!
Bryce Barka
Bryce sets such a great example for his peers in class and outside of class. He comes in every day willing to work hard to do the best he can possibly do. Bryce hands in extraordinary work that continues to impress his teachers. Competition is something that motivates Bryce to continue to put effort into his work every day. Not only does Bryce put great effort into his work, but he motivates his classmates to put forth their best effort in school. He represents a great role model for his peers. These attributes are what make Bryce the smart, young man he is. Great work this year, Bryce!
Aiden Stueber
Aiden has been kind and friendly to all his peers this entire school year. If students do not have someone to work with he will ask them to work with him. If a peer is having a hard time, Aiden will try to help that peer feel better by including them or quietly working with them on the problem at hand. Aiden has a great work ethic and will participate in class discussions. Much of Aiden’s knowledge is from a hands-on perspective, if he can see it, or show it he knows it. Thank you Aiden for being a friend to all and being kind and compassionate to your peers the entire year. Great work!
Mila Bjorkman
Mila truly is a student who has a heart of gold. She is one of the kindest and friendliest students in the fifthth grade. As the year has gone by, it is obvious that Mila cares about her grades, work ethic, and also the people in her classes. She goes the extra mile to make sure her work is done as best as it possibly can be and asks questions when she is stuck. Mila is a student who helps out in the classroom. She never fails to help out the students in her class and is always willing to work with everyone in the room. Mila loves to share her ideas in class and it is fun to have conversations with her about what is going on in her life. She is a wonderful student and such a bright young lady. Thanks for a great year, Mila!