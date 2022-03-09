Fifth-grade teaching staff at Litchfield Middle School recently announced their Student of the Month selections for February. Teachers offered the following comments about each of those recognized with the honor:
Genevieve Lundin
Genevieve is such a wonderful student to have in class. Every day that Genevieve comes to class, she comes with a smile and a willingness to work hard in class. All of the work that she hands in is quality work that shows the effort she puts into her schoolwork. Not only is Genevieve a strong student in class, but she is a kind and compassionate student. She is always respectful to her teachers and to her classmates. We love having you in class, Genevieve! Keep up the good work this year!
Rachel Morkrid
Rachel is an absolute joy to have in class each day! Rachel is a student who always puts in her best effort no matter what the activity, project or assignment is. Rachel is also a model classmate for her peers. She always is doing the right thing, showing kindness towards others, and is an active participant in class each day. Rachel is also an extremely respectful student, who models to others how to best treat other classmates, teachers, and the school environment. Great job Rachel! Keep up your awesome work and behaviors at LMS!
Cody Massingham
Cody is a hard-working student in all his classes. He is prepared and well organized, always having materials needed for class. Cody works well independently, asking questions to clarify, but will also work with other students. Cody leads by quiet example and is a genuinely nice person. Keep up the great work, leading by example and doing your best Cody.
Drew Dengerud
Drew has been such a great student in class this year. He is someone who comes to class each day with a positive attitude and is always ready to learn. Drew is always willing to participate in class discussions and during group activities. He is willing to share his ideas with the class and is willing to help those who struggle. If there is something that needs to be done around the classroom, Drew is willing to help his teachers out. He has a very fun personality, which makes talking to him in class very enjoyable and something to look forward to each day. Keep working hard and spreading your positivity around school. Great work, Drew!