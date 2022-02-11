Teaching staff at Litchfield Middle School announced their Student of the Month selections for December and January last week.
Eight students — four each for December and January — were selected by teachers, who included comments about each of those recognized with the honor.
Student of the Month selections were:
December
ElaJean Gabrielson
ElaJean has been such a wonderful student to have in class. She is someone who is always willing to share her thoughts, answer questions, and join in on group discussions. ElaJean is a student who shows kindness and support to her classmates while working on group projects as well as during note taking and homework time. She also walks into the classroom with a big smile on her face and asks her teachers questions about how they are or what they are doing the upcoming weekend. Thanks for being such a joy to have in class, ElaJean! Keep working hard and being such a kind and caring student!
Bentley Eastman
Bentley has set a great example with his work ethic. He asks questions to clarify what is being asked of him on an assignment and works independently on his tasks. Bentley shows kindness to his classmates including others if they are needing a partner or suggesting a solution to a problem. Bentley possesses a quiet nature but many students like working with or next to him. He has a good sense of humor and is a genuinely friendly person. Thanks for your hard work and kindness shown towards others. Keep being a great example for your peers!
Cannen Bunnis
Cannen never fails to come into class and put a smile on everyone’s face. He always puts a strong effort towards participating in class discussions. He has a strong work ethic that shows in all of the work he turns in for class. Cannen knows how to lift the class up by sharing a joke or something that makes the whole class burst into laughter. He is such a joy to have in class and we all love his strong sense of humor. Thank you for working hard and providing us all with a good laugh. Continue to stay positive and work hard Cannen!
Raina Besemer
Raina has done a tremendous job this school year in all aspects of her learning. She is a great class participant, she always gives her best effort, she displays a positive attitude, and most importantly she shows kindness towards her fellow classmates. She also has gone out of her way to help classmates in need and include students who may not always have a partner or someone to work with. Raina is a special young lady and we are lucky to have her in our 5th grade classrooms this year. Keep up the great work Raina!
January
Madison Jansky
Madison has been such a joy to have in class. Whenever she comes to class, she always has a positive attitude. She is always kind and respectful to everyone she works with, even if it is someone she does not know very well. Even when Madison is stuck on a question that is confusing, she always works hard to find a solution to the problem. We can always count on Madison to bring a smile to our face throughout the day. Keep being you Madison. We love your positive attitude and your hard-working mindset.
Kylah Freitag
Kylah is one of the most organized students this year. She always comes prepared to class and is an eager participant in class volunteering answers and adding her perspective. Kylah is helpful to her other classmates when they need help and works well with any student partner. Kylah asks for help right away when she needs clarification and is very serious about her work paying close attention to detail. Awesome job Kylah! You are an amazing young lady!
Trent Kaping
Trent has been a fantastic student to have in class this year. He comes to class with a smile on his face and is always ready to learn. We can always count on Trent to come to class with his work completed and a drive to learn more each day. He is a very hardworking students and helps our his classmates when they need it. Trent has a very positive, kind, and fun personality. He always makes our days brighter and cares about his classmates and teachers. Keep up the great work, Trent!
Ava Rothstein
Ava is what you hope for in every student you have in class; smart, kind, caring, hard working, persistent, and organized. She is a great role model for her classmates, because she is always attempting to do her best work and what is asked of her. Ava is also kind and compassionate towards her classmates and teachers, going out of her way to help and do the right thing in the school environment. Ava’s talents and work ethic make her an ideal student of the month. She is a rock star! Congratulations Ava!