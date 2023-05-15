The following students were chosen by teachers as Students of the Month for April at Litchfield Middle School.
The following students were chosen by teachers as Students of the Month for April at Litchfield Middle School.
Mason Beckstrand, fifth grade
Mason has been such a positive role model for his classmates. He is always working hard to put forth his best effort into all of his work. He produces such great quality work. Not only does Mason strive academically, but he is a kind and respectful individual. We all enjoy having him in our classes and appreciate the kindness and work ethic Mason has. Great job, Mason!
Makayla Rameriz, sixth grade
Makayla is a hard worker who is respectful and kind. She is a quiet example for others to follow and is a joy to have in class. Keep on being an excellent example for your peers. Congratulations!
Antonia Muellerleile, seventh grade
Antonia is an all-around perfect candidate for Student of the Month. In addition to her exceptional intelligence, work ethic, and participation in class, she also consistently brings a positive attitude and a witty sense of humor with her everywhere she goes. Antonia is confident in who she is and is never afraid to be herself and stand up for what she believes in, making her an excellent role model for her peers. Keep up the amazing work, Antonia!
Josie Bjorkman, eighth grade
Josie stands out with her excellent grades and strong work ethic. Students often look to her for help with their work. She stays on top of her work when she is absent, and often prepares in advance when she knows she will be gone. She is respectful to all students and teachers and a pleasure to have in class. Keep up the good work, Josie!