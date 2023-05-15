April Students of the Month

April Students of the Month at Litchfield Middle School, as chosen by teaching staff, are, from left, Mason Beckstrand, Makayla Rameriz, Antonia Muellerleile and Josie Bjorkman.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The following students were chosen by teachers as Students of the Month for April at Litchfield Middle School.

Mason Beckstrand, fifth grade

