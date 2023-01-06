December Fifth-graders of the Month

Litchfield Middle School's Fifth-graders of the Month for December are, from left, Daniel Johnson, Kohlson Iverson, Amelia Weber, Annelise Kotze, and Gus Nelson.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Litchfield Middle School recently announced its Fifth-graders of the Month for December. Students are nominated by teachers at the school, whose comments follow:

Danny Johnson is an honest, hardworking fifth-grader who takes pride in his work. He does a great job participating in class by adding to class discussions and guiding classmates through partner discussions. Danny advocates for himself, gets assignments done on time, and follows up on assignments in a timely manner when absent. He is polite, kind, and has a great attitude every day. Keep it up, Danny!

