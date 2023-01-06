Litchfield Middle School recently announced its Fifth-graders of the Month for December. Students are nominated by teachers at the school, whose comments follow:
Danny Johnson is an honest, hardworking fifth-grader who takes pride in his work. He does a great job participating in class by adding to class discussions and guiding classmates through partner discussions. Danny advocates for himself, gets assignments done on time, and follows up on assignments in a timely manner when absent. He is polite, kind, and has a great attitude every day. Keep it up, Danny!
Annelise Kotzke is a wonderful student to have in class. She is an active participant in classroom discussions and always is willing to share her opinion. Her school work goes above and beyond. Keep up the good work Annelise!
Amelia Weber has shown great improvement in her organization and work completion. She has been using her class time wisely to complete assignments and has asked for help when she is confused. This is a great improvement from the beginning of the school year. Her positive personality is showing through and she is very outgoing. Great job Amelia! Keep up the good work.
Gus Nelson is a kind and caring student whom the teachers can always count on to do the right thing. Gus is such a caring person and has a big heart. He is always thinking about how he can help others and guide them toward doing the right thing. Gus is a polite, respectful, and bright student. Keep being you, Gus! You rock!
Kohlson Iverson brings a sense of humor and inclusiveness to his classes. Kholson lightens up each room effortlessly with his laughter and excitement. He brings a sense of joy and enthusiasm to class. He is constantly making sure everyone is involved in group work and works well with everyone. He is on top of his studies and is a joy to have in class. Keep being the fun kid in every class Kohlson!