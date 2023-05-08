Litchfield Middle School teaching staff named its Fifth-Graders of the Month for April. The students named, along with teachers’ comments follow:
Mason Beckstrand
Mason has been such a positive role model for his classmates. He is always working hard to put forth his best effort in all of his work. He produces such great quality work. Not only does Mason strive academically, but he is a kind and respectful individual. We all enjoy having him in our classes and appreciate the kindness and work ethic Mason has. Great job, Mason!
Emma Lucas
Emma is such a smart student. She always offers great insight during class discussions. When it comes to her work, she always produces creative and intellectual work that is enjoyable to read. I appreciate Emma’s work ethic and ability to lead her group or herself to success. Her strong work ethic and positive attitude are going to lead her to great things. Way to go, Emma!
Kloe Franco
Kloe has had an awesome April! When it comes to her daily assignments and note packets, Kloe has been working very hard and often finishes first in the class with a perfect paper. She also has been using her free time to read and work on other assignments. Her growth over the course of the year has been fun to watch. Keep up the great work!
Levi Geers
Levi is a hardworking, smart, quiet student always being prepared with his assignments and materials needed for class. Levi strives to always do his best and is becoming better at asking questions if his process is different than what has been demonstrated while still keeping the accuracy. Levi works well with his classmates and has made good decisions when given choice of partners and groups. Levi is a great student to have in class! Keep up the good work, be positive about your ability and share what you know!
Olivia Mathews
Olivia is a strong, hard-working student who is always prepared for class. She is engaged in class discussions and a great team player. Olivia holds team members accountable and strives to do well on all assignments. She is a great role model, kind friend, and a very polite middle school student. Olivia is a joy to have in class!