Litchfield Middle School teaching staff named its Fifth-Graders of the Month for May. The students named, along with teachers’ comments follow:
Jace Rotert
Jace is a hard working and consistent student. He has a positive attitude and always puts his best foot forward. He asks meaningful questions and is always willing to help other students in the class with their assignments. Jace really appreciates the simple things in life and it has been a pleasure to have him in class all year long!
Leo Ludowese
Leo is a thoughtful, hardworking student. He has a positive attitude and is a creative thinker, at times thinking outside of the box. He asks questions when he doesn’t understand or needs some clarification. Leo never needs a pencil — as he always has one tucked away on top of his ear. Leo is friendly to everyone and typically comes to class with a smile on his face. Great job, Leo!
Ava Gabrielson
Ava is the type of student who puts a lot of effort and thought into her work. She works very hard in all of her classes and her quality of work is excellent. Ava gets along well with a variety of people, which makes her a great team player. She is always willing to help her classmates. Ava is a sweet person and always brightens up the room with her personality. Keep being the great person you are, Ava!
Noah Sundberg
Noah brings a sense of humor and great work ethic to class every day. Noah is responsible and respectful to everyone around him and continuously tries his best at everything he does. Noah puts full effort and a great attitude towards his daily work and his assessments. Noah does a great job advocating for himself and completing all of his work. Way to go, Noah!
Zoey Tidwell
Zoey is always such a kind soul in class. She is kind to her classmates and extremely respectful to her teachers. She is always working really hard to put forth her best effort into her work. We love the positivity and work ethic that Zoey brings to school. She is always on time, working hard, and keeping her classmates on the path to success. We look forward to the joy Zoey brings to class! Keep being YOU, Zoey.