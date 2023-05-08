The following students were chosen by teachers as Students of the Month for May at Litchfield Middle School.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 11:05 am
The following students were chosen by teachers as Students of the Month for May at Litchfield Middle School.
Leo Ludowese, fifth grade
Leo is a thoughtful, hardworking student. He has a positive attitude and is a creative thinker, at times thinking outside of the box. He asks questions when he doesn’t understand or needs some clarification. Leo never needs a pencil — as he always has one tucked away on top of his ear. Leo is friendly to everyone and typically comes to class with a smile on his face. Great job Leo!
Mila Bjorkman, sixth grade
Mila is always ready and positive when class starts. She turns in high quality work and is a great team member. Miss Bjorkman is certainly an asset to have in class. Congratulations, Mila.
Janaya Childs, seventh grade
Janaya is an all-around stellar role model for her peers. She is responsible and exhibits an extraordinary work ethic, but it is her consistent participation, clear desire to learn, and exceptional kindness that really makes her shine. Janaya is a natural, positive leader and makes everyone around her feel included and appreciated. Her positive attitude and contagious smile are admirable qualities that we can all strive for in our own lives. Keep up the great work, Janaya!
Emmett VanDerBill, eighth grade
Emmett is one of the most respectful young men in the eighth grade, and shows a great deal of maturity. He is also at the top of his class in academics. He always works hard to turn in excellent work in all subjects. Way to go, Emmett!