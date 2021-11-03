Litchfield Middle School fifth-grade teachers recently named Students of the Month for October. Students recognized by the teaching staff were:
Arturo Castellon
Arturo is what every teacher admires in a student;: hard working, engaged, inquisitive, and a great peer to his classmates. Arturo has displayed each of these qualities to start the year in fifth grade. Besides being a great student within the classroom setting, Arturo is a great person as he carries himself throughout his day at Litchfield Middle School. Keep up the great work and congratulations Arturo!
Jayden Dvorak
Jayden is a hard working individual who strives to improve in the classroom. Jayden has shown that he is optimistic, positive, determined, and willing to work towards improvement. Not only is Jayden good in the classroom, but he is a wonderful student to engage in conversation with. Congratulations Jayden, and keep working hard!
Tanner Riebe
Tanner is a fantastic student to have in class. Tanner is very driven, kind, and is a very fun and energetic student. Tanner always has a new story to share with me and his work shows his talent in being creative. I have enjoyed reading through his writing in language class. I can always rely on Tanner to be a positive leader and role model in class, and trust him to help others in class. Congratulations Tanner! Keep working hard and being such a wonderful and kind student!
Jillian McCormick
Jillian is a delightful student who works very hard in her classes. She asks for help when she is unsure or needs clarification. Jillian is very conscientious and when absent has worked very hard to get caught up quickly!! Jillian always has a positive attitude, is friendly and has a smile on her face, she is willing to help her peers and works well with everyone. Congratulations Jillian, you are doing a great job!