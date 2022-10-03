Following are Students of the Month for September at Litchfield Middle School, as chosen by teaching staff and adminstration.
Andres Castellon — 8th grade
Andres is respectful to his teachers and his peers. He is helpful and kind, even stopping in the hall to help a younger student pick up their belongings. He participates in class and advocates for himself.
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month? I think I was chosen for student of the month because I am respectful.
What is your favorite thing about Litchfield Middle School? My friends and teachers.
What are your favorite hobbies? Playing sports.
If you could be an animal what would you be and why? I would be a lion.
Bridgette Eastman — 7th grade
Bridgette is an incredibly hard worker who consistently puts forth her full effort on schoolwork. In the past several weeks, Bridgette has taken A.R. tests, and completed many hours of the Freckle math program, and has received exceptional scores on her quizzes and tests in all classes. Self-advocacy is a great skill of Bridgette’s. She is not afraid to ask for help but is equally willing to exhibit independence. Keep up the great work, Bridgette!
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month? I work hard and always get my work done on time.
What is your favorite thing about Litchfield Middle School? The teachers and my friends.
What are your favorite hobbies? Watching movies, playing with cats and doing Freckle.
If you could be an animal what would you be and why? A cat because they sleep all day and get to be outside a lot if they are a farm cat.
Arturo Castellon — 6th grade
Arturo participates and is consistently paying attention in class. He is respectful to students and staff members too. His kindness and positive attitude make him a genuine star student. Keep shining, Arturo. Your future is bright!
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month? I’m nice to people and get good grades.
What is your favorite thing about Litchfield Middle School? Gym and recess.
What are your favorite hobbies? Math, Recess, Band, and games.
If you could be an animal what would you be and why? A bald eagle.
Jax Burau — 5th grade
Jax Burau has shown great leadership and eagerness to participate in any activity throughout the entire school year. Jax does a great job including others and encouraging everyone to try their best. Jax has done all of this while ensuring all of his personal responsibilities are taken care of. Thank you for being a positive example of a Litchfield Dragon. Way to go Jax!
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month? I think they thought I was kind and helpful to my classmates.
What is your favorite thing about Litchfield Middle School? I love the fact that the library has all my favorite books.
What are your favorite hobbies? Football, Volleyball, Fishing, and Tubing
If you could be an animal what would you be and why? Dragons, I love watching movies about Dragons and I love the name Litchfield Dragons.