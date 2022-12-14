Fifth-graders of the Month

November Fifth-graders of the Month at Litchfield Middle School are, from left, Alexis Blunt, Andraya Heflin, Everett Carlson, Colten Case and Lucy Kadelbach.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Litchfield Middle School recently announced its Fifth-graders of the Month for November. They are:

Lucy Kadelbach is such a respectful student in class. Lucy is always working hard to go above and beyond in class. Even when she is done with her work, she continues to go around and help other students. Not only is she academically strong, but she is a fun and positive influence. She is really good at showing her respectfully sarcastic side to her teachers. It always gives us a good laugh. I appreciate Lucy and her positive attitude in school. Keep up the good work!

