Litchfield Middle School recently announced its Fifth-graders of the Month for November. They are:
Lucy Kadelbach is such a respectful student in class. Lucy is always working hard to go above and beyond in class. Even when she is done with her work, she continues to go around and help other students. Not only is she academically strong, but she is a fun and positive influence. She is really good at showing her respectfully sarcastic side to her teachers. It always gives us a good laugh. I appreciate Lucy and her positive attitude in school. Keep up the good work!
Everett Carlson is a great student to have in class. Everett is a hard worker and takes his academics very seriously. He is also a positive influence on his peers and is willing to help around the classroom, whether he is asked or not. Everett is respectful to both students and staff and is also fun to have in class. Nice job being a prime example of what it means to be a Distinguished Dragon!
Draya Heflin is a caring and kind student. She is thoughtful, respectful, and responsible — a great role model for her classmates. Draya shares her knowledge in class by actively participating in discussions. She is a hard worker and goes the extra mile in her school work. It is great to have her in class as she is always positive and has a great attitude!
Alexis Blunt has been a great student in math. She works very hard to make sure she has all her work done. She has improved with asking for clarification when she needs to. Alexis is very kind and pleasant in class with her peers and to all adults. Alexis always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude. Keep up the great work habits you are developing!
Colton Case has been a joy to have in class this year. Colton brings a great attitude and always supplements it with an awesome attitude towards whatever activity or assignment is in front of him. Colton has shown a strong sense of responsibility when it comes to his individual work. Colton has done a stellar job in every aspect of school and his positivity is infectious. Keep being a great example for everyone!