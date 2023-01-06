Following are December Students of the Month as selected by Litchfield Middle School teachers and staff.
Danny Johnson, fifth grade
Danny Johnson is an honest, hardworking fifth grader who takes pride in his work. He does a great job participating in class by adding to class discussions and guiding classmates through partner discussions. Danny advocates for himself, gets assignments done on time, and follows up on assignments in a timely manner when absent. He is polite, kind, and has a great attitude every day. Keep it up, Danny!
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month?
Because I am nice and kind to people and I do my best work in my classes.
What is your favorite outdoor activity in the winter?
Play in the snow and sledding.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go and why?
California because then I can be with my cousins.
What is your favorite holiday and why?
Christmas because I get to be with family and go sledding.
Claire Beckstrand, sixth grade
Claire is kind, thoughtful, and conscientious in her work. She is a great example for others to follow, if their goal is excellence. Claire is accepting of all students, and she is willing to help too. Congratulations, Claire.
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month?
Probably because I feel like I treat students and teachers with respect. I also feel like I use my time wisely and I do well in school.
What is your favorite outdoor activity in the winter?
I enjoy sledding! I like it because we go very fast downhill, and I love doing it with my brother.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go and why?
I would travel overseas to Germany! I am currently teaching myself the language, and I love the people, food, and facts.
What is your favorite holiday and why?
My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get to see family, open presents, and I get to attend Christmas Mass.
Stella Braaten, seventh grade
Stella is mature and responsible beyond her years. Her work ethic and attention to detail is outstanding, and she serves as a great role model to her peers. Stella comes to class each day with a positive attitude and a drive to succeed. She never settles for "good enough," but consistently sets and achieves high expectations for herself. Keep up the great work, Stella!
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month?
I think I was chosen because I’m a responsible student who pays attention in class and I get my work done.
What is your favorite outdoor activity in the winter?
My favorite outdoor winter activity is skating at the outdoor rinks because hockey is my favorite sport.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go and why?
I would like to go to Hawaii because it’s warm and really pretty.
What is your favorite holiday and why?
Christmas is my favorite because I love all the decorations and being with my family.
Alexis Engelke, eighth grade
Alexis is intelligent and always contributes to class in a positive way. She often works ahead on projects and goes above and beyond. She is fun to have in class and well-liked by her peers. She is a great role model to all. It is our pleasure to recognize Alexis as a Distinguished Dragon. Keep it up, Alexis!
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month?
My work ethic and willingness to participate. I contribute regularly and always try my hardest.
What is your favorite outdoor activity in the winter?
I love tubing! It’s so fun to get a bunch of friends and send them down a hill. Sledding is also fun!
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go and why?
I would go to Europe, but more specifically, Germany. I love the history of the area and seeing their culture would be super interesting!
What is your favorite holiday and why?
Christmas because I love the decorations and hanging out with family.