Everett Carlson
Fifth grade
Everett is a great student to have in class. Everett is a hard worker and takes his academics very seriously. He is also a positive influence on his peers and is willing to help around the classroom, whether he is asked or not. Everett is respectful to both students and staff and is also fun to have in class. Nice job being a prime example of what it means to be a Distinguished Dragon!
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month?
Because I listen and I get my work done.
What is one thing you are excited to do over winter break?
I am excited to see family and I am excited for Christmas
What makes you smile?
Funny stuff.
What is your favorite thing about yourself?
My favorite thing about myself is that I am nice and I listen.
Abe Olson
Sixth grade
Abe is an outstanding student with great character and integrity. Kindness and respect are his middle name. We are so proud to honor Abe as our November Student of the Month.
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month?
Because I think I am a good student.
What is one thing you are excited to do over winter break?
Being with family.
What makes you smile?
Animals, especially otters.
What is your favorite thing about yourself?
The fact that I think I’m nice.
Sloan Quinn
Seventh grade
Sloan consistently goes above and beyond in her classes. She has mastered an exceptional amount of Freckle objectives for math and is currently leading the class in A.R. points. She is great at participating and continually sets high standards for herself and the quality of her work. Sloan is also very well-rounded and is involved in multiple school activities. She is an excellent role model to her peers and shows kindness and positivity wherever she goes. Keep up the great work, Sloan!
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month?
Because I am nice and always pay attention to others and I’m a great listener.
What is one thing you are excited to do over winter break?
To go skiing.
What makes you smile?
My friends.
What is your favorite thing about yourself?
I love my eyes and my smile.
Jace Krell
Eighth grade
Jace has a positive attitude and good work ethic. He works well with his peers and is respectful to his teachers. He has a good sense of humor that makes him fun to have in class. Jace is a good role model to all. Keep up the good work, Jace!
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month?
For being kind to everyone.
What is one thing you are excited to do over winter break?
Seeing friends and family.
What makes you smile?
Being around my friends.
What is your favorite thing about yourself?
That I am athletic.