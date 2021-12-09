Litchfield Middle School fifth grade teachers recently selected the following students as Students of the Month for November. Comments are submitted by staff.
Elijah Ostvig
Elijah demonstrates his desire and excitement for learning every day in his classes. He is eager to learn new skills and is willing to review skills without complaint. Elijah has a great work ethic and is on top of things in each class. Elijah works well independently and when finished can easily move to another activity. Keep up the great work Elijah!
Isabelle Voight
Isabelle has done a tremendous job throughout the first part of our school year! Her easy going demeanor, kind smile, and positive attitude add a bright light to all of the classrooms she visits each day. Isabelle’s work ethic, positivity, and participation in class make her a great role model for her peers. Keep up the awesome work Isabelle!
Samuel McDaniel
Sam has demonstrated great improvements in his learning this school year. His ability to make kids laugh and smile is truly a light in the classroom. Sam has proven this quarter that he is willing to work hard in class to achieve his goals. Sam is such a great joy to have in class. Keep up the great work Sam!
Aili Friedrichs
Aili is a student who every teacher hopes to have in class. Each day she will ask how we are doing and shows that she not only cares about her learning, but about her teachers and peers. Aili is a very hard worker and is a student who is capable of anything that is thrown at her. Not only is Aili a great student, but is someone that is very kind and helpful with teachers and other students. Keep working hard Aili, and congratulations!