Litchfield Public Schools was among the 27 school districts in the state to receive funding from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture through two new grants intended to increase the amount of healthy local foods in school meals through its Farm to School programs.
The grants will provide $294,907 for purchasing Minnesota-grown and -raised foods to be used in school meal programs. This grant funding will leverage an additional $239,007 in purchases of Minnesota grown- and raised-foods, for nearly $534,000 in total investment.
Litchfield Public Schools will receive $9,000. In addition, Hutchinson and Dassel-Cokato school districts — with whom Litchfield coordinates its food service program — received grants. Hutchinson received $17,500 and Dassel-Cokato received $8,500.
“Building new markets that directly benefit farmers and children is at the heart of what we aim to do here at MDA,” Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “We’re thrilled to see schools across the state participate in these new grant programs, and we look forward to their success and building on this initial investment.”
Recipient school districts were awarded one of two grants:
- Farm to School First Bite Mini-Grant: Grants are intended for school districts that have little to no experience with local procurement as part of a Farm to School programing.
- Farm to School Full Tray Grant: Grants are intended for school districts that have some Farm to School procurement experience.
Litchfield, Dassel-Cokato and Hutchinson received funding through the Full Tray Grant.
Funding for the program is made available through the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.
Grant recipients might also receive technical assistance to successfully implement their farm to school procurement activities from the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy thanks to funding from the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant. University of Minnesota Extension’s Center of Community Vitality will evaluate the economic impact of this investment.