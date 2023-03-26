Beckie Simenson

Litchfield School Board gave final approval during its March 13 for about $250,000 in budget reductions, primarily related to staffing.

The reductions were prompted by the end of additional federal funding the district received during the COVID-19 pandemic. All the funds must be spent by Oct. 1, 2023, meaning they won’t be available to cover some of the staffing increases and alterations the district made during the pandemic.

