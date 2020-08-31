Face coverings will be part of back-to-school wardrobes for Litchfield students, and the Litchfield School Board ensured there will be a policy to back it up.
The board, a 4-2 vote, approved a face covering policy Aug. 24 that had been recommended by the Minnesota School Board Association, with a tweak that allows for a sunsetting of the policy.
Board member Julie Pennertz offered the face-covering policy motion with the stipulation that the policy expire when Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order requiring face coverings in public buildings, including schools, ends.
Board members Dave Huhner and Chase Groskreutz voted against the policy, while Pennertz, Marcia Provencher, Greg Mathews and Darrin Anderson approved.
The policy sparked debate at the board’s Aug. 10 meeting, when Huhner spoke strongly against it. He encouraged other board members to do more research about the effectiveness of masks against the coronarvirus, especially for students who will be in a classroom all day.
Huhner and Groskreutz also implied the policy was redundant, since the governor’s executive order already demanded compliance.
Meanwhile, Superintendent Beckie Simenson called mask-wearing “the best way to not only help someone else, but also help yourself.”
Pennertz agreed, saying that she thought it important that the School Board provide support to administration and staff by passing the policy.
Meanwhile, Anderson recommended the board table a decision until last week’s meeting, because “Once it’s a policy, we’re going to have to come back and remove that policy at a later date. We want to make sure we look down the road.”
Pennertz’s motion, with the added policy sunset, appeared an answer to Anderson’s concern. Huhner said he appreciated that the policy would include mention of when it would end, but he it was not enough to change his opposition, because “if you think you’re going into a room all day with some type of invincibility cloak, you’re not. What you’re getting is a false sense of security.”
Pennertz, though, did not argue the science of mask-wearing.
“I understand that there are different feelings on this policy,” Pennertz said, reiterating her point from the previous meeting. “However, I do believe strongly that we need to come at this as support of our staff, support of our students, because it is a mandate. I just think they need to know that we are behind them and trying to do the best that we can.”