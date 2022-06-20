Adequate funding for education continues to be a hot topic for school districts like Litchfield.
And ensuring they have a voice in discussions about education funding at the state Legislature was part of what prompted the board’s unanimous approval of membership in the Schools for Equity in Education during a regular meeting earlier this month. Cost of the annual membership, which runs from July 1, 2002, through June 30, 2023, is $2,647.
Schools for Equity in Education, or SEE, is an association of more than 50 Minnesota school districts, which serve about 225,000 children, or a third of the state’s kindergarten through 12th grade public school students. SEE member districts range in size from fewer than 1,000 to more than 37,000 pupils.
Most SEE members, according to the organization’s website, receive the minimum state aid based on their student population and have comparatively lower tax bases due to a lack of commercial/industrial and higher-value residential property. The lower property values means “a disadvantage when it comes to seeking additional funding from property taxpayers.”
SEE’s primary purpose is to raise the awareness of the equity gap and advocate for change through lobbying efforts at the State Capitol, as well as other public awareness campaigns.
In a letter to Litchfield School Board members, SEE Executive Director Brad Lundell said the uncertainty over a special legislative session leave questions for school funding, but he sounded an optimistic tone.
“How the session turns out is anyone’s guess at this point but SEE was in the midst of the action again this year and was able to spearhead efforts to get increased equalization into the omnibus tax bill,” Lundell wrote. “White it is uncertain whether there will ultimately be a tax bill by which this progress will be realized, this effort once again showed how your support of SEE translates into positive results in the quest to make Minnesota’s education funding and property tax systems work better for districts throughout the state.”
The organization’s lobbying efforts “lay a foundation” for future success, if nothing else, Lundell said.
He also looked forward to the coming election cycle, saying it was “crucial” to continue to educate both DFL and Republican parties about the association’s work.
- The school district faces a July 18 deadline to request placing a question regarding a bond referendum on the November ballot. The district and city of Litchfield have been working for several months on a proposal for a wellness/recreation center — now formally known as the Litchfield Area Recreation Center.
The district’s bond referendum question would coincide with the city’s referendum regarding a local sales tax.
- The board approved several personnel moves, including:
Michelle Barus was hired as custodian at Lake Ripley Elementary School to replace Scott Kragenbring, effective June 1. Her hourly pay rate will be $18.55.
Holly Geislinger was approved as secretary at Community Education at $19.99 per hour, effective June 1. She replaces Emily Bratz.
Yolande Remmel was hired as a summer custodian at the high school. She’ll work four hours a day at $13 per hour.
Jill Rogness was hired as a special education paraprofessional at the middle school at wage of $14.50 per hour.
Fifth grade teacher Bethany Bierscheid’s resignation was accepted, effective May 31.