Litchfield School Board approved several items on the district’s long-term facilities maintenance plan during its meeting April 25.
The list includes “a lot focused on outdoor things right now,” Business Manager Jesse Johnson said prior to the board’s unanimous vote. That outdoor focus, Johnson said, comes because many of the deferred maintenance items inside district buildings are being accomplished during construction funded by a voter approved bond in 2019.
The long-term facilities maintenance plan is a 10-year look at building and grounds needs that’s used to help plan capital expenses. As a “living document,” it changes over time as needs and priorities shift. As individual items come up, however, the board must offer approval before they move ahead.
The items approved by the board April 25 included:
- Irrigation system expansion to the practice football field. LandsKapings of Hutchinson quoted a cost of $21,000 for the work.
- Repair of the Jurassic Park baseball field. Professional Turf & Renovation of Big Lake will do the work at a cost of $11,750 for the infield and $7,780 for the outfield.
- Basketball standards and hoops in the high school gymnasium at a cost of $45,250, on a quote from Southern Minnesota Inspection of Eagle Lake.
- Refurbishment of the high school track surface. Fisher Tracks of Boone, Iowa, will do the work at a cost of $83,252. Fisher Track installed the current track surface in 2013, and as part of its quote, the company explained that generally in the seventh to ninth season of use, the surface benefits from a structural spray application.
The Jurassic Park work was included in the current maintenance plan year, while the basketball standards and track refurbishing are in the 2022-2023 list of projects.
The 2021-2022 maintenance lists includes $443,286 in projects, while the 2022-2023 list includes $633,338 in work.
Next year’s project list includes replacement of the boiler at Wagner Education Building with two high-efficiency boilers at an estimated cost of $124,900.