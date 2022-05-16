The changing of the guard in Litchfield Public Schools' instrumental music program took another step May 9 as the School Board approved hiring of a new band teacher.
Bailey Benoit, a Sauk Rapids-Rice High School graduate, who recently received her master's degree from Oklahoma State University, was hired to fill the position, which includes the high-profile role of director of the LHS Marching Dragons.
Benoit will replace David Ceasar, who has spent 21 years as band teacher and director at LHS. Ceasar's requested two-year leave of absence received School Board approval in late April. He said he would pursue his interest in audio-visual production — skills that were on display during many concerts and school events, most notably the indoor marching band concert every November.
Benoit's tenure as band teacher technically begins with the start of the 2022-2023 school year. However, plans are for her to attend marching band rehearsals and parades this summer as an introduction to the program.
Benoit graduated in 2015 from Sauk Rapids-Rice, then attended Minnesota State University-Moorhead and graduated in 2019. She spent one year as band director at Liberty Middle School in West Fargo. For the past two years, she's been a graduate teaching assistant at Oklahoma State, where she's worked with the Cowboys Marching Band.
In other action:
- The board approved a new eight-year math curriculum for kindergarten through 12th grade, after a presentation from Middle School Principal Chelsea Brown.
Brown reviewed the steps used by a math committee to select the best math curriculum it could. The curriculum adopted is the enVision K-12 with Success Maker.
- The Board approved of an agreement with PACT for Families for 2022-23.
- English teacher Carrie Larson gave a brief presentation to the board about a proposed student trip to Germany during spring break of the 2022-2023 school year. Things have changed greatly since the last LHS student trip to German, Larson said, and because of some changes, she is taking a different approach to the next trip.
"Unlike years past, I have decided to take a break from my beloved GAPP program," Larson, who has run the program since 2008, wrote in a memo.
The German American Partnership Program has seen Litchfield students stay with host families and attend school in Karlsruhe, Germany, in the past. This time, however, Larson said that she is planning a trip through EF Educational Tours "to provide the students with high-quality travel abroad experience that will allow them to immersing themselves in new cultures...."
- Several personnel moves were approved, including:
Tyler Storm was hired as a physical education teacher, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, replacing Grant Solem and Andy Weber, who will remain at Lake Ripley Elementary.
Emily Allen was hired as an ELL teacher at Lake Ripley Elementary to replace Ashley Alsleben.
Resignations were accepted from elementary special education para Mary Black, middle school special education para Stephanie Groskreutz, fifth-grade teacher Matt Hogg, special education teacher Allison McGraw, and co-head dance coach Marilin Benn.