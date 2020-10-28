Occupation: Agriculture sales and management
What issues caused you to run for Litchfield School Board (list up to three)?
Safety, declining enrollment.
If elected, how would you gather input from constituents, and how would that input play a role in your decision-making on the School Board?
Listen to our constituents and be open minded. Need to also respect the proper chain of command and their inputs with follow up.
In the event the district is lacking financial resources, what would you recommend? (levy referendum, cuts to staff or programs?)
I have been on the school board for four years. It's very hard to recommend until you can look at the financials and understand what you are working with, whether it's cuts of state funding or drop in enrollment. You have to weigh risk versus reward without risking the education of students and staff.
Business relies on the K-12 education system for its future workforce. How should the district prepare students for future employment?
Showing our students, teaching the real world and options they have in a specific trade, vocational school, or four-year degree or more .
As an elected official, how can you further growth and prosperity in the Litchfield School District?
Listening to our constituents, parents, staff and students.