Occupation: Retired teacher, work at DeAnn's Country Village Shoppe, church secretary at First Presbyterian Church.
What issues caused you to run for Litchfield School Board (list up to three)?
I am not running for re-election due to any issues. After serving the past four years on the school board I was encouraged by a number of individuals to run again. I feel that the work that we have been doing is unfinished, yet promising. We have had many issues, especially this past year with COVID. There are many sides to any issue, but working together we can come to a consensus as to what is best for the students, staff, and community in regards to education.
If elected, how would you gather input from constituents, and how woold that input play a role in your decision-making on the School Board?
I am always available for people to contact me. Our information is published on the school district’s website. Over the past four years I have listened to questions and concerns and moved forward by relaying them to the appropriate personnel or by bringing them forth at a board meeting.
In the event the district is lacking financial resources, what would you recommend? (levy referendum, cuts to staff or programs?)
Finances are at the head of running a school district. If there isn’t money it is very difficult to stay afloat, just like our own households. There just isn’t a cookie-cutter answer to what I would recommend doing. All issues have to be weighed, projections and scenarios looked at, and after much thought and deliberation decisions made. We are thankful to our community for their support in our last referendum and bond elections. Through them we are able to update buildings and programs and help continue in making the Litchfield School District a strong educational system. The school district will continue to work for you in the best way possible.
Business relies on the K-12 education system for its future workforce. How should the district prepare students for future employment?
Communication is an important factor in keeping the relationship between the schools and the businesses. Through the business community letting us know what is important for them, we can structure our programs accordingly. Much of this communication has led to the development of programs such as STEM throughout the grade levels. This gives students the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering and math related to future jobs.
As an elected official, how can you further growth and prosperity in the Litchfield School District?
I believe that like the business world Litchfield Public Schools needs to “sell” themselves. I would like to work on “advertising” all that we have to offer in our district pre K-12. Let’s share our programs and accomplishments in ALL areas; education, academics, programs, athletics, fine arts...even our great food programs and now our updated buildings and technology. We have a lot to be proud of and we need to let everyone else know.