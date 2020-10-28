Occupation: Wife and mother, church youth leader, Litchfield Special Olympics volunteer head of delegation, Cub Scout Committee secretary, school classroom volunteer.
What issues caused you to run for Litchfield School Board (list up to three)?
I saw that there were openings on the School board, and wanted to make sure I showed my willingness to our community to step up and do my part. Many people before me have done an amazing work which I have appreciated. I wanted to be a part of ensuring a bright future through education for our children.
If elected, how would you gather input from constituents, and how woold that input play a role in your decision-making on the School Board?
I value the opinions, and perspectives of community citizens and especially family and school staff that are in the thick of the educational process. By open forums, questionnaires, and hands on volunteering and communication with families and educators, I want to know really how things are running and what decisions need to be made. I want to be a voice for families and educators! I am grateful for those who have served before me that have listened to my ideas and been willing to think outside the box.
In the event the district is lacking financial resources, what would you recommend? (levy referendum, cuts to staff or programs?)
Relationships are an important part to successful endeavors. I find that there are uncovered resources available, and as we build relationships in the community, those will be made known. There are amazing people who want to see the next generation succeed, and also see that their contribution makes a difference. I would like to build upon previous efforts and continue building relationships with people who have a vision to give back to education and develop those types of goodwill programs.
Business relies on the K-12 education system for its future workforce. How should the district prepare students for future employment?
I am grateful our schools are already committed to giving our students real life experiences and knowledge that will be readily pertinent to them in the workforce. I want to see continued building of relationships with businesses in the community and students having opportunities to job shadow or volunteer for school course work. I also feel it beneficial to make sure that students know of college courses they can take during high school, so that they are on that fast and more economical track to being in their desired occupation.
As an elected official, how can you further growth and prosperity in the Litchfield School District?
I believe Education is the door to opportunity. Education begins in the home, and schools are an extension of that. Home-centered, school-supported programs build strong communities, families and individuals. I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication, a Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Science, and I have spent 10 years teaching in universities, helping student athletes be successful in their pursuit of education and Volunteering in my children’s classrooms. I value people and their desire to give back to the next generation. The funds utilized for education are priceless. I have learned through coaching at the collegiate level and serving as the HOD for Special Olympics how to utilize resources, and grow organizations by serving people.