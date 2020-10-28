Occupation: Human Resources at Doosan Bobcat Company, Litchfield Manufacturing Operations
What issues caused you to run for Litchfield School Board (list up to three)?
I am not motivated to run for this board specifically based on any specific issue. I believe any challenges our local education system is facing can be turned into opportunities for change, growth, and improvements in the status quo. Our current systems cannot survive long term if we remain the same. There are always opportunities to turn issues into improvements so we can not only survive, but thrive.
If elected, how would you gather input from constituents, and how would that input play a role in your decision-making on the School Board?
I am a relationship person and I have no problem asking for input, opinions, and facts from those around me. I have learned from working in Human Resources, that you have to listen to both sides, gather facts, put aside emotions at times, and make the best decision you can with the resources and information you have to work with. I like to think that I make decisions based on what is best and right for the organization. I do not like to put my personal agenda ahead of an organization's goals. I understand that not everyone is going to like every decision that is made. Sometimes the best decisions are the most difficult and unpopular to make.
In the event the district is lacking financial resources, what would you recommend? (levy referendum, cuts to staff or programs?)
It depends. Financial decisions can be complex and I would consider the short and long term impacts of making reductions to our resources. We need to be fiscally responsible with our budgets and our tax payers' dollars. I would lean on financial expertise because I have a learning opportunity in this area if I were to become elected to this board.
Business relies on the K-12 education system for its future workforce. How should the district prepare students for future employment?
This is an area I am most passionate about given my 20+ years of recruiting and interviewing thousands of job applicants for several different businesses and industries. We need to gather input from our thriving businesses, both large and small, local and global, so we can deliver a curriculum that includes a relevant foundation of content that teaches BOTH the hard technical and soft communication skills that will make them employable. We have to develop and foster deeper relationships and partnerships with businesses.
As an elected official, how can you further growth and prosperity in the Litchfield School District?
I wouldn't be running if I didn't think I could make a positive impact to help the Litchfield School District thrive. I've got a natural ability to positively influence those around me, and if I think there is a constraint in the way of moving toward growth, I will do the best I can to find a way, a solution, or a new process. A strong educational foundation in our community is key to the success of our community as a whole! I am proud to call Litchfield, MN my home and my community.