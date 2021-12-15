Litchfield School Board adopted a 2022 property tax levy Monday that is a 1.21% increase over the current levy.
The district will bring in $5,563,321.91 with the levy, or $66,404 more than the current levy.
The board’s unanimous approval followed the annual truth-in-taxation hearing, during which Business Manager Jesse Johnson broke down the various property tax regulations, as well as information on the district’s 2022-2023 budget, for which the levy will provide revenue.
School district funding, Johnson noted in his truth-in-taxation presentation, “is highly regulated by the state,” with the state setting the formulas for funding per student that determine revenue for all districts in the state. The state also sets the maximum property tax levy for all districts, which can set their levies lower but not go above that amount.
Districts’ only option to increase funding above the state-set maximum is to appeal to district voters in a referendum for operating and capital dollars.
The property tax levy does not determine changes in district budget, Johnson noted, as some levy increases equal not net gain for a district, as they are offset by reductions in state aid. Rather, state revenue formulas, voter-approved levies and fund balance, in addition to the property tax levy, determines funds available.
Litchfield School District’s budget includes five funds — general, food service, community service, building construction, and debt service.
The district’s 2021-2022 budget includes general fund revenue of $19,406,436, with 78.5% ($15,234,094) coming from state funds and about 4% from state funds. Local funding comprises $3,382,570, or 17.43%.
The largest expenditure from the general fund is salaries and wages at $11,043,104 or 57.13%, with another $3,223,597 or 16.67% spent on benefits.
Litchfield School Board gave preliminary approval to the proposed levy during its Sept. 27 meeting, setting it at the maximum allowed by the state. Its vote Monday made the levy official.
Johnson’s presentation showed how the school district property values have risen 11.9% between 2019 and 2022. Based on projections using those valuation increases, a homeowner with a $150,000 property will see a $7 increase, to $611, in property taxes in 2022. Taxes on a $250,000 home will climb to an estimated $1,076, from $1,069.
In other action, the board:
- The board formally accepted a $1,000 donation from Litchfield Kiwanis Club to help fund a yoga program at Lake Ripley Elementary School.
- Approved a trip by the girls golf team to Kansas City, Missouri, March 20-23. “The girls want a fun experience to bond while playing different courses to get ready for the season since the Minnesota courses will probably still be closed due to the weather,” coach Bill Huhner wrote in his trip approval request. Almost all costs of the trip will be covered by the girls golf student account or by players themselves.
- Approved the hiring of an assistant coach for the boys swimming and diving team. The position is one that had not been filled since coach Mike Warpula retired. The team, which is a cooperative with Dassel-Cokato, has 41 members, including 17 from Litchfield. The goal is to split practices between D-C and Litchfield pools, according to Activities Director Justin Brown’s memo, with the newly hired assistant planning and running practices in Litchfield. Pay for the position is $4,832, with that amount being prorated for the rest of the season.
- Approved a list of winter-spring instructors for Community Education programs.
- Several personnel moves also received board approval, including:
Therese Kulzer was hired as a part-time pool lifeguard at $10.22.
Wanda Wilner was hired as a part-time Dragon Kids Club aide.
Josh Tinklenberg was hired as head junior varsity boys hockey coach for 2021-2022 a salary of $2,666. Tinklenberg played hockey at Willmar High School and coached bantams in Willmar youth program while he attended college. He teaches social studies at Litchfield High School now.
Mason Schroeder was hired as assistant JV boys hockey coach at a salary of $2,166. Schroeder played in the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato program, including serving as captain on last year’s state tournament team.
Joey Hyde will take over the C-squad basketball coaching duties, effective Dec. 6, for Andrew Weber, who has taken a leave of absence. Salary for the position is $3,865.
Resignations of JV hockey coach Tyler Halonen, and special education paraprofessional J.T. Tanner also were accepted.
- The board agreed that it would not have a second meeting in December “unless there is something pertinent that needs action,” a common move in recent years. Its next meeting will be Jan. 10.