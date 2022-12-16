Litchfield School Board approved the district’s 2023 levy during its regular meeting last week.
The total levy of $6,082,268.21 is a 9.33% increase ($518,946.30) over the 2022 total.
The board’s unanimous certification of the levy followed the required truth-in-taxation hearing, during which Business Manager Jess Johnson offered a little more depth of explanation in the drivers of the levy and the impact it has individual property owners.
Johnson explained that the levy is based on state-determined formulas, and that the district’s expenditure budget is limited by those revenue formulas, in addition to voter-approved levies and fund balance. Inflation also played a role this year as the voter approved operating levy increased $68.83 once adjusted for inflation. Additionally, the equalization aid the district receives from the state decreased by $114,468, and causing the local taxpayer burden to rise.
Litchfield School District’s budget comprises five funds — general, food service, community service, building construction and debt service.
The vast majority of the district’s $21 million general fund revenue for 2022-2023 — about $16.3 million or 77.22% — comes from the state. Local sources add $3,599,305, and the federal government $1,207,656.
The district’s budget was approved by the school board this past June, as the district’s fiscal year begins July 1 each year.
One resident spoke during the public input portion of the truth-in-taxation hearing. Ron Tiffany said the tax statement he received from Meeker County showed his property taxes would rise 41.8%. Meanwhile, a neighbor’s taxes will go up just 8%, he said.
“I don’t think this is the right group (to talk to),” Tiffany said, “but I just wanted to come and ask about that.”
Tiffany acknowledged that part of the issue was that his 100-year-old home’s value had risen from $120,000 to $181,000.
“My neighbor’s (value) went up $8,000, mine went up $61,000,” Tiffany said.
“What I’m hearing, anecdotally, talking to people, is that this is kind of not a typical year,” Johnson said. “In a normal circumstance … if houses were more valuable, they would tend to go up side-by-side, it would be more of an equal thing. Even though yours started out higher and theirs was a little lower, it should work itself out. What I’m hearing … there is a discrepancy in some of the valuations.”
He said he also has heard from some business owners who said their property taxes have actually gone down.
“I think we’re kind of in a weird year where some businesses aren’t seeing necessarily large increases, as much as the homes are,” Johnson added. “And we’re seeing a possible shift of some taxes being put on to the homeowners and not taken so much from local businesses. Tha’'s anecdotal .. just my confersation with people. But valuation increase like that, that’s big. That’s really big. It’s almost like you had an addition or put in a basement or something.”
“Well I did an addition 21 years ago,” Tiffany said, which drew chuckles from some. “I did get permits … so it isn’t like I snuck something in.”
He went on to say that the home had receive new siding in 2021 and new windows.
“I know you guys can’t do a thing about it,” Tiffany concluded. “But 42 percent is a lot.”
Board members and Johnson encouraged Tiffany to contact the county assessor’s office to possibly get a second look at his valuation.
Civic Arena lease negotiation
The board learned more about the new lease being negotiated with the city of Litchfield for use of the Civic Arena. The district has been operating under terms of a lease that expired in 2020, which calls for an annual lease payment of $72,000.
The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato high school hockey program has been using the Civic Arena less since the opening of a new sheet of ice at Dassel-Cokato High School. A new one-year lease is in the works and should come back to the board in January, Johnson said.
“We met with the city to try to quantify what (decreased use) means in our lease with them,” he said.
Currently, the high school hockey programs are using the D-C facility for practices only. But when lockerrooms, scoreboard and other amenities are added, it’s likely that at least some of the games will be played there, which would likely initiate another round of lease negotiations.
New website in the works
During her report to the board, Superintendent Beckie Simenson said the district plans to implement a new web page, though Apptegy, a school marketing and website compliance software company based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
“This program will enable our users and parents to easily navigate our school district (website) through one-three clicks,” Simenson wrote in a memo to the board. “It is a great way to market our district and share the wonderful events that we have for our students!”
The administrative team is learning how to use the new program, she said, and it is expected the site will launch in late spring or early summer.