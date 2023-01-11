Litchfield School Board has new leadership for the first time in six years.
The board used a secret ballot to select member Alex Carlson to serve as chairman for the coming year during its organizational meeting Monday.
Carlson replaces Darrin Anderson, who announced prior to the vote that he was stepping aside after serving as chairman since 2018. Though reelected to the board in November along with fellow incumbents Marcia Provencher and Greg Mathews, Anderson said the role of chairman “was supposed to be temporary,” and that he felt time had come for someone else to wield the gavel.
“Whomever assumes this gavel and this chair, just know I will help you every step of the way,” Anderson said.
With that, Anderson called for nominations. Provencher nominated Julie Pennertz, while Michelle Falling nominated Carlson.
Anderson then asked board members to cast their vote for chairman by writing the name of their selection on slips of paper, which were collected and counted by board secretary Kris Dollerschell.
In the board’s agenda packet, on the first page of a document titled “Election of Board Officers,” under a subtitle “Procedure for Election of Officers,” it states that “the election must be by open vote and not by any form of secret ballot,” followed by citation of the state statute covering this requirement. Anderson offered no explanation for the secret ballot, only saying before the vote that he was “suspending the rules.”
The vote ended with Carlson winning election on a 4-2 tally.
Falling then nominated Pennertz to serve as vice chairman, and when no other nominates came, she was declared to fill that seat. Falling was named treasurer and Provencher clerk.
As part of the organizational decisions, the board also set its meeting calendar for the year and adopted rules and procedures to be followed during meetings. It also approved continuing with established board salaries of $60 for a regular board meeting and $45 for special meetings. The chairman will receive an additional $5 per meeting.
E-learning days running short
The blast of winter that hit the area in late December and early January took a bite out of the district’s available e-learning days. The district switched to e-learning days four times due to snowstorms that bookended the holiday break. State statute allows only five e-learning days in the school year.
Superintendent Beckie Simenson explained the issue during the Jan. 9 meeting, but said she hoped that the state would increase the allowed e-learning days allowed due to this year’s weather challenges. If not, she said, other options might have to be considered if more snow days come up.
Falling asked Simenson how a determination is made about when to call off school. Simenson said that it isn’t an exact science, but she checks with Hicks Bus officials and with area superintendents to gather information about weather and road conditions before making the call. The ultimate goal, she said, is always the maintain student safety.
Ski team co-op agreement
The board approved a financial agreement with Annandale Public Schools to participate in an alpine ski team cooperative. Litchfield has two students who have joined the team, Activities Director Justin Brown told the board. The cooperative agreement dictates that total expenses will be divided by number of skiers to determine cost per ski participant.
Personnel actions
The board approved hiring of:
Annie Patten as an Early Childhood Special Education paraprofessional for three hours per week at an hourly rate of $15;
Kristen Gotfredson as varsity softball coach starting March 13 at a salary of $4,832 for the season. She replaces Luke Braaten, who resigned the position after being hired by ACGC School District as a school counselor. Gotfredson is a physical education teacher at Litchfield Middle School and an assistant girls swimming and diving coach. She has been junior varsity softball coach the past two years.
The board accepted resignations from food service aide Lorena Alveraz effective Dec. 21 and paraprofessional Kelly Sundmark effective June 2.
Appointments made
Jennifer Earley and Ratwik, Roszak and Maloney was appointed as district legal counsel.
Conway, Deuth and Schmiesing was selecting as the district’s auditor.
Litchfield Independent Review was designated as the official newspaper.
The board also named several designated depositories: Perennial Bank of Darwin, Center Bank of Lichfield, Wells Fargo Bank, Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund of Minneapolis, MN Trust and US Bank.