Wages for coaches and other staff members sparked discussion about pay equity during the Litchfield School Board meeting last week.
The board heard proposals for pay increases and hiring wage for three different positions, and board members generally agreed that higher pay was a necessity to hire and retain employees throughout the district.
Litchfield High School Activities Director Justin Brown asked the board to increase pay for danceline coaches.
Currently danceline head coach is paid $3,865 for the season, which runs 17 weeks, while the assistant coach position earns $1,978. Those pay rates rank danceline among the lowest-paid coaches on the Litchfield staff, Brown said, with the head coaching position receiving the lowest among all head coaches, and the assistant being paid less than some middle school coaching positions.
“As activities director, I want to ensure that my coaches are paid a fair wage,” Brown said in a memo to the board and Superintendent Beckie Simenson. “Most importantly, I want my dance coaches to feel valued and appreciated.”
The dance season is one of the longest among varsity sports, Brown said, and includes 15 events along with practice sessions of two to three hours beginning Oct. 26 and running through the section tournament Feb. 11. In fact, the season is even longer, he said, since tryouts for this season’s squad have already begun.
In addition, the dance competitions generally run longer than other sports. Included on the 15-event competitive schedule are several Saturday meets.
Brown included a dance coach survey of area schools as part of his presentation. Among the eight school surveyed — including Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Annandale, New London-Spicer and others — Litchfield ranked near the bottom in the maximum pay for its head coach and top assistant coach salaries.
“I just think it’s unfair,” Brown said of the danceline coach pay rate, when compared to other Litchfield coaches and with coaches at surrounding schools. “Just to be equitable … that’s why I’m asking for these increases.”
The board took no action on the request, but it will be moved to a future meeting for action.
Swimming instructors
Community Education Director Grant Solem also brought a request for increasing pay for water safety instructors in the Litchfield district.
The current WSI pay rate is $11.44 to $13.27 per hour. Solem requested moving the range up to $12-$14 per hour, based on tenure.
Litchfield has lost some of its water safety instructors to Hutchinson and Dassel recently due to a difference in pay, Solem said.
In addition, the district is seeing an increase in swimming instruction. The waiting list for individual and semi-private lessons has grown considerably in recent years, forcing Community Education to extend lessons into December to satisfy need.
Offering a higher WSI wage to retain the instructors could also mean retaining more swimming lessons students, Solem said, equating to a “good cost-benefit to us.”
After listening to the presentation, some board members indicated that Solem’s proposed wage increase might not be enough, and asked him to analyze pay rates at surrounding districts and come with another proposal at a future meeting.
After-school program pay
The board approved Solem’s request to promote Wanda Willner to the lead position for the Dragons Kids Club at at hourly rate of $12.05. But it also was suggested that Solem take another look at wages for the after-school program’s staff members.
Pennertz said she viewed the $12.05 hourly rate for the lead instructor to be on par with the too-low WSI pay rate.
“It’s gotta be higher than that,” Pennertz said. “Again, I know we’ve had a turnover of a variety of people in that position. I’m sorry, as much as I love kids, I would go over and flip burgers at $15 an hour. ...”
Solem said increasing pay for the Dragons Kids Club lead position would mean restructuring the salary schedule for the entire team. Board members and Superintendent Beckie Simenson seemed amenable.
“It’s hard to get people here,” Simenson said. “We’re seeing that more and more. If you’re open to that (restructuring), come up with a recommendation.”
“If we want people, we have to find a means, a creative way, in which we can try and keep up with everything else that’s going on,” Pennertz agreed.