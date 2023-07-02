Jesse Johnson-new

Litchfield School Board took a second look during its meeting June 26 at funding sources for improvements at the high school-middle school complex.

Board members were introduced to the options — issuing tax abatement bonds of up to $1.995 million, and employing “left over” funding of $1.5 million from the district’s 2019 building bond — during a meeting in early June. Last week, Business Manager Jesse Johnson provided a deeper explanation of the proposals and some visual support of the work that could be done.

