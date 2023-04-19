As Litchfield Public Schools’ bond referendum effort enters the home stretch, School Board members want to get the messaging right.
That brought a lengthy, sometimes-spirited discussion during the board April 10 meeting.
The referendum is set for Tuesday, May 9, with the district seeking approval for a $14 million bond that will fund construction of a swimming pool, offices and community room, locker rooms, in addition to eight tennis courts, two baseball fields and parking lots. All of the items are part of an overall plan for construction of the so-called Litchfield Area Recreation Center, which also will include a fieldhouse, elevated walking track and other features.
The joint project combines elements of the city and school district. The city’s portion of the project — fieldhouse, walking track and so on — will be funded through a local sales tax, which was approved by city voters in November, and a $5 million state grant.
The school district sought voter approval for its bond in November, as well, but it was defeated on a 2,578-2,404 vote.
The district and an outside group supportive of the LARC effort have planned a variety of awareness efforts, including social media posts and postcard mailings. The district also mailed a notice of the special election, with information about voting only, last week.
Board members and Superintendent Beckie Simenson have touted the LiveWellLitchfieldArea.org website as the primary source of information about the referendum and the district’s part of the proposed LARC.
“What if it doesn’t pass? We can’t speculate ... .” Board chairman Alex Carlson said. “The messaging is leading with all the positives. That’s been the position taken from Day 1.”
But board member Greg Mathews suggested the messaging needed to take a different — or additional — approach, beyond what the bond will build.
“I always get the question, ‘What if this does not pass?’” Mathews said. “There are other consequences besides we don’t build the pool. I don’t want this referendum, if it fails, for the public to come back because they didn’t know. I don’t think they have any idea where all the chips will fall.”
He likened it to a 2016 operating levy referendum, which voters defeated 61% to 31%, and after which he said he heard voters say, “we didn’t know.” Three years later, the district came back with a bonding request, and “we did let the people know what would be cut” and voters approved it.
Board member Michelle Falling said she feared that if the effort does not succeed this time, “my grandchildren will not have a facility like this.” With such an outcome, she said, “... I may move out of the community.”
Board member Darrin Anderson agreed that a strong statement needed to be made — but within the parameters of what the school district can say.
“We need something to grab people’s attention,” Anderson said. “What got people’s attention (during a successful bond and excess levy referendum in 2019) was the consequences.”
Carlson said public communications have to be limited to facts, not the speculative or opinionated. But those facts could include information such as a new pool being much more economical to operate than the existing five-lane pool, whose maintenance has become quite expensive.
“Will dominoes fall and hard decisions have to be made?” Carlson said, then answering his own question, added, “additional things would be impacted.”