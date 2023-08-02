Litchfield School Board appears poised to approve a $1.995 million bond that will be used to pay for parking lot upgrades at the middle school-high school complex.
During its regular meeting July 24, the board held a public hearing on a proposed property tax abatement, a requirement before the bond can be pursued.
Matthew Hammer of Ehlers & Associates, the school district’s financial advisor, told the board that state statute allows districts to use abatements for parking lot projects, as long as
debt service payments do not exceed the greater of 10% of the district’s net tax capacity or $200,000.
Following Hammer’s presentation, the hearing opened to public comment, but no one in the small audience of mostly media and school staff spoke.
With the hearing finished, the board now can consider a resolution at its next meeting, Aug. 14, to approve the tax abatement plan and issue general obligation bonds. If approved, the property taxes would be payable with the 2024 levy.
With the construction project not beginning until next summer, Hammer said, there is no reason to incur interest costs of bonds, so calling for bids would not happen until at least early next year.
The tax impact from the bond to individual property owners in the districts should be negligible, Hammer said.
Tax abatement bonds and approximately $1.5 million in “left over” funding from the district’s 2019 building bond have been discussed by the School Board a few times this year, as members have looked for options to continue participation in the Litchfield Area Recreation Center project.
The collaborative effort with the city of Litchfield hit a snag, when district voters twice rejected building bonds that would have funded an indoor swimming pool that was proposed as part of the LARC, and would have been used by the school district in addition to the public.
A city sales tax, approved by voters in November, along with a state grant will fund construction of a four-station fieldhouse and portions of other shared space in the LARC. The city continues planning for its part of the project, which still is slated to be built on school district property, on the south side of the middle school-high school building.
That construction would necessitate moving the high school tennis courts, as well as changing the layout of the parking lot on the south side of the building, which according to almost everyone is in desperate need of repair.
“We need to do this,” board member Greg Mathews said of parking lot upgrades during a late June meeting. Regardless of the LARC building needs, he added, the parking lot is “discgraceful. It looks like a minefield,” while the tennis courts are “beyond redeemable.”
In other action:
- The board heard from school nurse Lorie Garland regarding a state law that will take effect Jan. 1 that requires free menstrual products be available in restrooms where fourth through 12th grade children attend school. The law comes after studies indicate some students do not attend school, because they don’t have access to the products.
Garland also updated the board on the availability of Narcan/Naloxone at district buildings. The drugs are used to treat opioid overdoses. All district building, except Wagner Education Building, have had two doses of the drugs available since September 2021. The doses will expire this fall, Garland wrote in a memo to the board, so she has contacted a local physician to see if they can assist with prescribing additional doses.
The district has two or three staff members in each building who have been trained to administer Narcan, and additional administrators, health assistants and Community Education office staff will be trained prior to the start of the next school year, Garland said.
- Church of St. Philip social hall was approved as the school district polling place for any election not held on the day of a statewide election.
- The board approved the district’s long-term facilities maintenance plan, a 10-year plan, which must be adopted annually and approved by the Minnesota Department of Education commissioner. The plan includes revenue projections and expenditure applications.
- The board approved district membership in Schools for Equity in Education, a coalition of 52 districts around the state. The organization seeks to ensure equal access to high-quality education by pursuing education funding for districts that have less property wealth. Property wealth restricted districts face challenges because taxpayers bear a heavier burden, which can make passing voter-approved levies challenging.
- A $200 donation to the FFA program from Schultz Milk Hauling was accepted by the board.