Litchfield school Board received a positive report last week in regard to the district’s financial picture.
Justin McGraw of Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing presented the 2021-2022 financial audit during the Nov. 28 regular board meeting, saying that the district’s financial position is “pretty healthy” and that there were no compliance issues in regard to the audit.
McGraw alerted the board to new accounting standards that will come into play for fiscal year 2023, including one that will look to tighten controls on student activity funds.
McGraw said the standards aim to create clarity in terms of “what funds are used for, how funds are disposed of….”
Board member Greg Mathews said the tightening of controls on student activity accounts “is not a new problem.”
“Your district is not alone,” McGraw agreed, but the it is something that will become more important for all districts under the new standards.
Superintendent Beckie Simenson told the board that an administrative team has met with a representative from Apple computer to discuss the district’s transition to iPads for use by all students, and to discuss the district’s long-term technology plan.
Middle school and high school students in the district have been using Macbook Air laptop computers since the district implemented its one-to-one computer initiative in 2014. Pre-kidnergarten to fifth grade received iPads under the plan.
In March, district Director of Technology Jennifer Ridgeway told the board that small groups of students were testing different devices as a way to help decide how to move forward.
The district refreshed its devices in 2018, staying with the Apple laptop and tablet computers, though switching from 13-inch to 11-inch laptops as a cost-saving measure.
Among the devices tested earlier this year were Macbook, Chromebook and iPads with keyboards.
The district currently leases the laptops and tablets, using revenue from the sell-back of old devices to pay first-year leases of new devices.
In her report to the board, Simenson also mentioned the efforts of Litchfield Middle School students, who collected $2,812 for people in need while trick-or-treating during October.
In addition, she said, the community has generously donated clothing for students in need. The items are available at all district buildings, and as staff sees a need, they work with school social workers to distribute items.
The approved a resolution accepting nearly $10,000 in donations from multiple organizations targeting several different school programs. Among the donations:
- American Legion donated $1,000 for the robotics program;
- The VFW made donations of $500 and $1,000 for robotics;
- The VFW donated $2,000 to the girls basketball program;
- Dragon Goal Line Club donated $272.47 to the football student account for extra costs of taking charter buses;
- Litchfield Wrestling Boosters donated $2,508 to the wrestling program for T-shirts;
- DC Wrestling Boosters donated $1,782 to the wrestling program for T-shirts.