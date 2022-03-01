Litchfield students will not have to cut their summer vacation short after all.
Litchfield School Board rejected an academic calendar Monday that would have had the 2022-2023 school year starting before Labor Day, sending the matter back to the Meet and Confer Committee for additional study.
Superintendent Beckie Simenson said at the School Board’s Feb. 14 meeting the proposed calendar was the only one the Meet and Confer Committee, which includes representatives of the teachers union and board members Marcia Provencher and Julie Pennertz, would propose.
The calendar included a start date of Aug. 29. The first week of school would be Monday through Thursday (Sept. 1), with Friday being a day off heading into the Labor Day (Sept. 5) weekend.
The proposal faced some immediate questions. Board member Michelle Falling, who was absent from Monday’s meeting, asked whether there was a “business reason” for the early start to classes. Without that, Falling said, “I have some mixed feelings.”
Board member Greg Mathews also expressed reservations, because it could affect students who participate at the Minnesota State Fair, which runs through Labor Day.
Simenson said teachers proposed the calendar with the idea that an earlier start would help students academically by getting them into class sooner after the the long summer vacation. But she also acknowledged it was problematic because of the construction projects that will continue at all three district school buildings — Lake Ripley Elementary, middle and high schools — this summer. Though project managers said work could be “substantially completed” by Aug. 19, it could be be ongoing up to and through the first day of class, based on construction this past summer and fall, and with supply chain issues being what they are currently.
The chorus of dissent against the early start grew stronger during Monday’s meeting, with even Provencher and Pennertz expressing doubt – and eventually voting against the proposed calendar.
Business Manager Jesse Johnson also weighed in, saying that, “there’s a lot of unknowns” with the construction calendar and its effect on the academic calendar, and “I don’t see any upside by starting (school) earlier; I only see some gains by starting later.”
Litchfield Education Association President Joel Green, who attended the meeting, said consensus among teachers was the proposed calendar was that the earlier start could help get students back into learning mode more quickly. However, he later agreed that the start date could be pushed back without significant impact to other aspects of the calendar, other than the last day of school being pushed back by a few days.