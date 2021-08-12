Litchfield School Board members are “very pleased” with progress made by Superintendent Beckie Simenson during the 2020-2021. That acknowledgement was part of a brief “evaluation comment” included in the school board agenda packet for the Aug. 9 meeting.
Simenson had four goals for the ’20-’21 school year, according to the memo by board Chairman Darrin Anderson, and rated “very good to exemplary” in all of them.
“With the difficult school year with COVID, Mrs. Simenson made sure that she met the needs of the district students and staff while communicating very clearly with the public keeping them informed of the plans of the district’s educational process,” the memo said. “Ms. Simenson has done a very wonderful job as superintendent of Litchfield Schools and we look forward to more great things in the future.”