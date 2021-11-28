The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Dec. 1-3:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday — Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hot dog
Tuesday — Cheese burger, baked beans, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hot beef & cheese
Wednesday —Pizza, Ceasar salad, fruit and milk. MS: Jimmy’s pizza, Ceasar salad; HS: Chicken tenders, fries, fruit and milk. MS/HS alt: Riblet sandwich.
Thursday — Brat with or without bun, squash macaroni and cheese, vegetable, fruit and mil. MS/HS alt: No alternative.
Friday — Enchiladas, refried beans, fruit and milk; MS/HS alt:hamburger.
Week of Dec. 6-10
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Grilled cheese, tomato soup, California blend vegetables, fruit and milk. MS/HS alt: hot dog.
Tuesday — Mini Corn dogs, baked beans, fruit and milk. MS/HS alt: Hot Beef and cheese.
Wednesday — Chicken sandwich with toppings, rice, fuit and milk; MS/HS alt: Riblet sandwich.
Thursday — Pasta bar, Ceasar salad, garlic toast, fruit and milk. MS/HS alt: None.
Friday — Taco in a bag with shredded Romain lettuce and cheese, Spud bites, fruit and milk. MS/HS alt: Hamburger.