The following are menus for Litchfield schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Sept. 6-10:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — No School.

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — No School

Tuesday — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fruit and milk. HS- Jimmy’s Pizza

Wednesday — Pizza, vegetable, fruit and milk. MS- Jimmy’s Pizza

Thursday — Mandarin orange chicken. harvest rice, vegetable, fruit and milk.

Friday — Cheeseburger, French fries, fruit and milk. MS/HS-Burger Friday.

Tags