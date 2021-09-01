The following are menus for Litchfield schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Sept. 6-10:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu
LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — No School.
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — No School
Tuesday — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fruit and milk. HS- Jimmy’s Pizza
Wednesday — Pizza, vegetable, fruit and milk. MS- Jimmy’s Pizza
Thursday — Mandarin orange chicken. harvest rice, vegetable, fruit and milk.
Friday — Cheeseburger, French fries, fruit and milk. MS/HS-Burger Friday.