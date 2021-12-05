The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Dec. 13-17:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday — Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday — Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Chicken and gravy with mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit and milk. MS/HS alt.: Hot dog.

Tuesday — Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips, fruit and milk. MS/HS alt.: Hot beef and cheese.

Wednesday —Boli cheese pizza, mini salad bar, fruit and milk. MS/HS alt.: Riblet sandwich.

Thursday — Beef rib roast, pilaf or baked potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts, fruit and milk, dessert.

Friday — Gyros, black beans, fruit and milk. MS/HS alt.: Hamburger.

