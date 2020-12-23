Litchfield School District students and staff will return to the classroom beginning in mid-January under a plan announced by Superintendent Beckie Simenson.
“I am so excited to be able to share some good news … the governor is allowing in-person instruction to begin…” Simenson wrote in a memo emailed to district parents Dec. 18.
The district announcement followed one by Gov. Tim Walz, who announced elementary-aged children would be able to head back for in-school learning beginning mid-January.
“We do not need to use the county COVID numbers to determine the elementary instructional model but will continue to use them as data for the middle school and high school,” Simenson wrote.
The district has seen 15 staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year, as well as 37 students, Simenson said. In addition, there were “many more staff and students” who were quarantined due to their exposure to the virus.
Rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in Meeker County are what forced the district to switch to distance learning for all students on Nov. 30. In the week leading up to that shift, the district had seen average staff absenteeism of 8 percent, including one day with 40 staff members absent.
In addition, Meeker County’s COVID-19 case rate rose to 50.26 for the two-week reporting period at the end of October – a significant jump from the 35.96 in the previous reporting period. The case rate continued to climb, reaching 226.18 just before Thanksgiving.
The county had 1,822 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through Dec. 21, with 30 deaths attributed to the virus.
But as numbers stabilize somewhat, getting students back in school has become a priority for educators as well as politicians. And the governor’s decision was greeted with appreciation by local school officials.
“We are excited that we are able to start bringing our students back for in-person learning!” Litchfield School Board Chairman Darrin Anderson said in a statement to local media. “Having our students back in person has always been our number one priority, as they will learn better by seeing their teachers, their friends, and being involved in activities.
“In many cases, like with distance learning, the administration and school board's hands are tied because we have to follow what is set forth by the governor and MN Department of Education,” Anderson continued. “If we do not, as many school districts around the state have learned, there are consequences of fines, loss of funding, and legal action.”
Minnesota Department of Education guidance allows districts to return to in-class instruction gradually, bringing back three grade levels at a time, starting at the elementary level, Simenson said. District administration developed the following return schedule, which still is subject to change depending on conditions:
Jan. 4 - 14
- All student continue On-line Distance Learning
Jan. 15
- Staff Transition Day (no students)
Jan. 18
- Staff Development Day (no students)
Jan. 19 - 29
- Wagner Early Childhood Programs begin in-person;
- Ripley grade K-2 students will begin in-person;
- Ripley grade 3-4 students will continue distance learning;
- Middle School (three grades to be decided) will return to hybrid learning, with one grade continuing distance learning;
- High School (three grades to be decided) will return to hybrid learing, with one grade continuing distance learning.
As the transition happs, the district will continue to use its mitigation strategies, Simenson said, including frequent cleaning, taking students’ temperatures and mask wearing. In addition, teachers must wear face shields in addition to face masks, when in-class instruction begins again, as mandated by the Minnesota Department of Education.
Movement around the buildings will be restricted, and special instruction — such as music, library and STEAM — will take place in classrooms. In addition, students also will eat lunch in their classrooms.
“It is my goal to move our district to all in-person instruction as quickly and safely as possible,” Simenson said. “I receive daily communication from MDE so I am hoping for some flexibility to allow more students to come back to the in-person model.”