Litchfield High School’s gymnasium became a movie-worthy set Saturday afternoon as the school’s juniors and seniors participated in their prom grand march, which carried a Hollywood Red Carpet theme.
The gym’s bleachers filled to near capacity, as usual, with family and community members for the event that had all the glitz and glamour of a movie premier.
The grand march saw 81 couples participate, strolling along a path that took them through a lighted arch bounded by towering Oscar statues on two sides, past a “HOLLYWOOD” sign, and in front of an oversized director’s clapboard before exiting the gym. The couples, dressed in their finest formal wear, made several stops along the way to pose for photos by an adoring public.
Once the grand march concluded and lights came up in the gym, couples had a brief time to shoot candid photos with family and friends among the Hollywood props before boarding buses for their next destination. They dined and danced at Brookhall Event Center in Blaine, then enjoyed the rest of the night playing games like laser tag and bowling at Bowlero in the same city before returning home to Litchfield in the early morning hours of Sunday.
— Text and photos by Brent Schacherer