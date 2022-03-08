What started with about 20 students nine years ago has grown into a can’t-miss tradition for hundreds of Litchfield students.
It’s kind of cool, really.
No, seriously. Cool. Like, cold!
The tradition continued Friday as 140 students and a small group of teachers from Litchfield Middle School and High School leaped into the frigid waters of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, part of the Cool School Polar Plunge event.
Beyond just a fun field trip to test one’s courage against the cold, this Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics of Minnesota. And that fundraising aspect has become quite a tradition at Litchfield Public Schools, as well. To participate, students must raise funds for Special Olympics, and this year’s group brought in $20,241.
And that’s not even a record for Litchfield schools. Two years ago, with a student contingent of 165, the group brought in a little more than $24,000.
“It’s not a record, but this is definitely in the top three,” Litchfield Middle School math teacher Katie McGraw said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schools didn’t participate in the Polar Plunge last year. So, this year’s event was what McGraw called a “building year” as two grade levels of students – sixth- and seventh-graders – had never participated and needed to learn about the event.
“Next year will be bigger again,” McGraw said. “They’ve seen it. They’ve done it. They’ll tell their friends and more kids will want to do it.”
It’s quite a change from nine years ago when a small number of Litchfield FCCLA students decided to include the Polar Plunge as one of the local club’s volunteer events.
Litchfield FCCLA participants and teacher volunteers helped start the unified Special Olympics basketball team in the district, pairing students of all abilities together for fun and competition on the court. Around that time, state Special Olympics officials visited the district and talked to students, mentioning the Polar Plunge as a fun event that could help raise money for the program.
McGraw, a high school FCCLA advisor, remembers the first small contingent she chaperoned to the Polar Plunge, and admits to being grateful – and a little surprised – at how it’s grown. Yet, the growth in numbers and fundraising power maybe shouldn’t be a surprise at all.
“Every year, we built more and more and more and more,” McGraw said. “It started as an FCCLA, and it’s still always a project started by FCCLA, but then we invite people. We partner with other groups. They (FCCLA) don’t want it to be exclusive.”
High school organizations like National Honor Society and Student Council are encouraged to have members participate, and at the middle school, participants are recruited by grade level. It takes significant organization, McGraw acknowledged, saying that many teachers assist in promoting, organizing and chaperoning for the Polar Plunge.
Of course, promoting and recruiting really isn’t that difficult, as word spreads among students about a day away from the classroom. And jumping into a frozen lake. What’s not to like?
“It’s a great day we can all be together,” McGraw said. “When you talk about Special Olympics, it’s not hard at all. And the lure of jumping in the lake and going to the Cities is a big draw, too. It’s nice to see that continue to grow.”
The growth isn’t just among the student population. Support for the Polar Plunge and its financial support of Special Olympics — half of what is raised by Litchfield students stays in the district to fund its unified programs — has grown throughout the community. With fundraising increasing during the past nine years, it has helped programs grow, too. The district now offers bowling and track and field in addition to basketball, and all students can participate without cost.
“It’s so wonderful to see the support of the community,” McGraw said. “I think it sends such a strong message to the kids. We’re jumping because we believe in inclusion. Everyone should be together. We’re better together. And our community is unbelievably, overwhelmingly supportive.”