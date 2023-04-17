Litchfield Public Schools students will not see their school year extended, but teachers will be held to their contracted hours, meaning an additional day at the office for teachers at the end of this school year.
Litchfield School Board members approved, on a 5-1 vote, a recommendation by Superintendent Beckie Simenson for the school year to end as originally planned on Friday, June 2.
The issue arose because the district has used all five of its state-allowed e-learning days — when students and staff attend class virtually — and took an additional “snow day.” The district has no snow days built into its calendar. However, the district’s classroom hours exceed the state-mandated minimum.
The state requires 850 hours for kindergarten, 935 for grades 1-6, and 1,020 hours for grades 7-12. Litchfield’s calendar has K-4 students at 1,120.5 hours, and grades 5-12 at an average of 1,062 hours.
While the classroom cushion eliminated a calendar question for students, the teachers union contract calls for 182 days.
“My recommendation is that students be held harmless as they already attend school over the state requirements and that Certified staff add an additional day to the end of the year,” Simenson wrote in a memo to the board, which also included a “Certified Staff Snow Make Up Day Plan” with a list of online courses teachers could take.
“They are on contract for 182 days,” Simenson said during the meeting, and there are “never enough professional development days. There are a number of things they can do for continuing education credit … also can work with colleagues on implementing projects.”
Board member Greg Mathews, a former teacher in the district, was the lone dissenting vote, with his opposition focused the additional teacher day. He wanted the board to eliminate the professional development/checkout day, suggested for Tuesday, June 6. Fellow board members, however, supported the plan holding teachers to the hours stipulated in their union contract.
“We could hold them to the task, absolutely,” Mathews said. “But should we?”
He said the day off could be seen as a goodwill gesture for the hard work and challenges teachers have endured during the past few school years. He also questioned what whether a full staff development day, planned for June 5, was necessary, or if part of the day might be for development and the other half for checkout – eliminating the need to come back the following day.
“One of our duties as a board is implementing policies,” board member Darrin Anderson said, indicating that the abiding by the contracted hours was such a policy.
Anderson, a teacher in the Willmar school district, and other board members also thought the professional development day could be important to introduce teachers to the new districtwide implementation of iPads for students and staff.
Mathews pushed back, however, questioning whether the additional day in school would be as productive as some thought, given it was the end of the year and teachers’ interests might be turned elsewhere.
“182 (days) is not a state-mandated total,” Mathews said. “We’ve decided it would not be in the best interests of anybody to bring (students) back that Monday. It’s the same for teachers. This is something we can do to show we have the flexibility.”
In the end, however, all but Mathews approved the recommendation as proposed by Simenson.
In other action
- The board decided to combine its two May meetings into one, with that meeting taking place at 4 p.m. Monday, May 15. The change was made, in part, because the board must canvass votes from the Tuesday, May 9, bond referendum — which focuses on funding for the school’s portion of the Litchfield Area Recreational Center — within the May 12-19 window to meet state election requirements.
- The board reviewed a letter to parents of LHS seniors from Principal Jason Michels that lays out end-of-year information including senior privileges, graduation and commencement requirements and schedules, as well as special events and activities.
Among the special events are Scholarship Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26; prom Saturday, April 29; Activities Award night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24; senior class meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1; and commencement ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
- The board approved a contract with Simenson for the 2023-2024 school year. Terms of the contract were not included in the board packet. This will be Simenson’s final contract, as she announced in February that she intends to retire effective June 30, 2024.
- The board approved a slate of personnel items, including:
Hiring Andy Weber as middle school softball coach at a salary of $2,473, replacing Ashlynn Mattson, who moved to JV softball coach;
Hiring Darla Kauppi as districtwide food service aide for 4.5 hours per day at $15.32 per hour beginning April 4. She will work three day a week through the end of this school year, then five days a week beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.
Hiring Ayda Granlund as Dragons Kids Club assistant at $13.50 per hour beginning April 6.
Resignations of Sara Holmgren as head gymnastics coach effective Feb. 28; Linda Boll as high school secretary effective June 30; Jill Brink as IT/media aid effective April 13; and Tim Hroma as head girls swimming and diving coach effective April 3.