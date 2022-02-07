Litchfield High School teachers chose a freshman and a senior at Students of the Week for Feb. 7-11.
Senior Claudia Toenjes received a nomination from science teacher Brett Damerow, who highlighted her work ethic, attention to detail and excellent academic performance.
Toenjes also exhibits an "overall understanding of material and willingness to help others," Damerow wrote in his nomination.
Toenjes participates in FCCLA, student council and National Honor Society, in addition to being a member of the golf team and a manager for the gymnastic team. Outside of school activities, Toenjes said she enjoys traveling, shopping, sewing, being outdoors, spending time with family and friends, and representing the community thorugh the Watercade Royalty Program.
She is the daughter of Chris and Amy Toenjes of Grove City.
Freshman Riley Joyer was nominated by vocal music instructor Joel Green, who praised her leadership skills, "grit" and "humble spirit." Joyer also shows a "willingness to go above and beyond."
Joyer participates in choir, percussion, FFA, cross country, gymnastics, track and marching band at LHS. Outside of class, her hobbies and interests include 4-H, cooking and baking, running, showing sheep and watching movies.
She is the daughter of Brian and Tamara Joyer of Litchfield.