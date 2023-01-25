The casual observer might have believed a new planter full of greenery had been added to the office at Litchfield High School.

Indeed, the tall white plastic structure was a planter, and earlier this month, it was overflowing with greenery. But more than a decorative piece of indoor gardening, the structure — and six others like it scattered around Litchfield schools and other locations — and the vibrant green plants that spill over its edges represent a learning opportunity for students and a collaborative education approach for teachers.

Tags