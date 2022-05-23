Members of Litchfield High School’s class of 2022 completed made their final academic steps at the school — FINALLY, as one mortarboard proclaimed — during commencement before a packed crowd Saturday in the gymnasium.
It was a ceremony of celebration of remembrance as 102 class received diplomas — 100 graduates walked the stage, while classmates Gage Driver and Dylan Falling received diplomas in memoriam.
The program included a welcome from senior class president Logan King, and addresses by seniors Britney Prahl, Matthew Pofahl and Greta Hulterstrum.
In addition, Superintendent Beckie Simenson offered words of encouragement and praise for the class.
“As I reflect, I think about watching each and every one of you — through your adolescence middle school, into high school, and now into adulthood,” Superintendent Beckie Simenson said. “ I’m very, very proud of you. The struggles you’ve overcome molded you into the individuals you are today.”
As they look into the future and contemplate what life might hold for them, Simenson said, “You may ask yourself, what is success? Well, for many of you, success is the ability to reach your goals, whatever those goals may be.”
She offered eight simple strategies for success:
- Be passionate
- Work hard
- Be good.
“It doesn’t mean be good in the sense that ou have to follow all the rules, although I’m sure you will,” Simenson said. “But, it means be good at what you choose. Successful people push themselves and those around them to strive for greatness.”
- Focus.
“Have a vision for your future, and success will follow you,” Simenson said. “If the road you choose takes you in a different direction, that’s OK. Follow it and continue to follow you goals.”
- Push the limits.
“Think outside the box.”
- Serve.
“Each of you is has so much to give,” Simenson said. “We witnessed that through your high school years. I encourage you to teach others how to be successful by serving your families, your friends, and community.”
- Create ideas.
“Push the envelope no matter what you do,” Simenson said. “This will enable you to be innovative and creative. Abraham Lincoln said the best way to predict your future is to create it.”
- Be persistent.
“Your dreams of success will only be accomplished by persistently learning from your setbacks and failures,” Simenson said. “As I reflect on the eight strategies, I am reminded of the various ways you have become successful. You endured personal loss, emotional ups and downs, and yes, a pandemic. In spite of all the challenges you have faced, you have learned to overcome these roadblocks with confidence and grace.”
Simenson said she hoped the graduates would thank parents and others who helped them along the road to high school graduation. And she offered a final thought from Albert Schweitzer, a Nobel Prize winning humanitarian and philosopher: “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success.”
“If you love what you’re doing, you will be successful,” Simenson said. “My wish for each and every one of you is that life becomes all you want it to be. I encourage you to be courageous, kind and adventurous.”