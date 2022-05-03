Fifth-grade teaching staff at Litchfield Middle School recently announced their Student of the Month selections for February. Teachers offered the following comments about each of those recognized with the honor:
Brenna Block
Brenna is kind, driven, and hard-working. Brenna always puts forth effort in her academics. She always does what is asked of her and even goes beyond that. Not only does Brenna show strength in her academics, but she is a kind and respectfully sarcastic person. Making people laugh in a positive way is something Brenna does so well. There is never a dull moment with Brenna in the classroom. She continues to strive academically, but also provides a great sense of humor in the classroom. Thank you Brenna! Keep up the great work!
Brooklin Johnson
Brooklin has shown throughout the entirety of this school year her strong work ethic, kindness, towards others, and the ability to achieve at a high level in all of her subject areas. Brooklin also brings a bright smile and attitude to the classroom each day. These attributes allow her to be a great role model for her classmates to follow and look up to. Brooklin also has gone out of her way to help out fellow classmates in need, showing her natural skill set of empathy. Brooklin is an amazing young lady and we are lucky to have her in our 5th grade classes this school year! Keep up the fantastic work!
Alexis Cates
Hard working, quiet, focused, organized and kind are all traits Alexis has and demonstrates daily in school. Alexis uses her work time and extra time during the day to stay on top of her classwork and asks questions to clarify things she is uncertain about and strives to always do her best. She participates in class discussions giving her opinions and answers questions with confidence. Alexis is a quiet leader, leading by example and including others when working in partners or groups. Thank you Alexis for being an Outstanding Middle School Student!
Kenzie Huffman
Kenzie Huffman is one of the most hardworking, kind, and friendly students you will find in 5th Grade. You can always count on Kenzie to show up ready to learn with a positive attitude and smile on her face. It has been a joy to have Kenzie in class this year. She is always willing to help her classmates and teachers out when they ask for it. Being kind and friendly is a natural skill that Kenzie has, and it does not go unnoticed by her teachers. Kenzie is a great role model for her classmates. Her teachers look forward to her stories and the energy she brings to class. Thanks for being such a great student Kenzie! Keep up the great work!